Pumas UNAM sign Chile midfielder Marcelo Diaz from Celta Vigo

Marcelo Diaz was a key player in Chile's back-to-back Copa America successes.

Chile international Marcelo Diaz has signed for Liga MX club Pumas UNAM, after leaving La Liga's Celta Vigo by mutual agreement.

Pumas announced the signing on social media Thursday afternoon, with 30-year-old Diaz bidding farewell to Celta Vigo earlier in the day.

The transfer is a major capture for the Mexico City university side, with holding midfielder Diaz strongly linked to fellow Liga MX club Tigres.

Diaz was a key figure in Chile's Copa America triumphs in 2015 and 2016 and will join La Roja teammate Nico Castillo at Pumas.

Paco Palencia's Pumas team sits in ninth place in Liga MX after four rounds of matches of the 2017 Apertura.

Diaz started his career at Universidad de Chile, before moving on to Basel in Switzerland, Hamburg in Germany, and then Celta in January 2016.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.