Pumas UNAM sign Chile midfielder Marcelo Diaz from Celta Vigo

Previous
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Dele Alli

LIVE: £150m not enough for Alli - Spurs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic will 'take stock' next year - source

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Marcelo Diaz has emerged as Chile's midfield maestro.

Pumas UNAM sign Chile international Diaz

Transfers Tom Marshall
Read

D.C. United signs ex-Crew SC keeper Clark

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bobadilla exits Augsburg to rejoin Gladbach

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Mbappe mulling '2, 3 teams' - PSG director

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Palacio joins Bologna following Inter exit

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme to leave LA, return to Belgium

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read

West Ham's Bilic hopeful of signing Carvalho

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Lanzini will stay at West Ham - boss Bilic

West Ham John Brewin
Read
Philippe Coutinho

Klopp: Coutinho still out, no attitude issues

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Barca chief: Coutinho, Dembele deals tough

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Santiago Arias

Spurs eye PSV defender Arias - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Steven N'Zonzi

Sevilla want N'Zonzi to stay amid exit talk

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Sissoko: No agreement with any club

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

Barca GM: Coutinho, Dembele deals 'close'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Lazio's Balde 'exasperated' by club - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Costa says his future 'is already defined'

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Philippe Coutinho

Inter would miss out on Coutinho windfall

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Dembele 'can't do what he wants' - Sokratis

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Tom Marshall
Share
Tweet
   

Pumas UNAM sign Chile midfielder Marcelo Diaz from Celta Vigo

Marcelo Diaz has emerged as Chile's midfield maestro.
Marcelo Diaz was a key player in Chile's back-to-back Copa America successes.

Chile international Marcelo Diaz has signed for Liga MX club Pumas UNAM, after leaving La Liga's Celta Vigo by mutual agreement.

Pumas announced the signing on social media Thursday afternoon, with 30-year-old Diaz bidding farewell to Celta Vigo earlier in the day.

The transfer is a major capture for the Mexico City university side, with holding midfielder Diaz strongly linked to fellow Liga MX club Tigres.

Diaz was a key figure in Chile's Copa America triumphs in 2015 and 2016 and will join La Roja teammate Nico Castillo at Pumas.

Paco Palencia's Pumas team sits in ninth place in Liga MX after four rounds of matches of the 2017 Apertura.

Diaz started his career at Universidad de Chile, before moving on to Basel in Switzerland, Hamburg in Germany, and then Celta in January 2016.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.