Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic to undergo AC Milan medical

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Nikola Kalinic

Kalinic to undergo AC Milan medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Sakho is 'much too expensive' - De Boer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Paulinho can be replaced in China - Zheng

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Bart Schenkeveld

Schenkeveld joins City from PEC Zwolle

Melbourne City AAP
Read
Lionel Messi

LIVE: Messi 'considering' Barca exit

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Kyle Walker

Early transfer deadline better for Prem - Pep

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Swans near deal for Hull's Clucas - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

City's Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

BVB: Dembele to Barcelona less than 50%

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Nice's Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra to sign new Utd deal this week - source

Transfers Andy Mitten
Read

Palace's Parish questions FFP compliance

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Dembele holdout warning to all clubs - CEO

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Read
Marco Asensio.

Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Leeds accept Burnley bid for striker Wood

Transfers PA Sport
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic to undergo AC Milan medical

Milan took advantage of an early red card Crotone to earn an emphatic win in their first Serie A match of the season.
Milan took advantage of an early red card Crotone to earn an emphatic win in their first Serie A match of the season.
ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti discusses AC Milan's impressive start and VAR's debut in the first week of Serie A action.
Gab Marcotti examines Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's perceived desire to return to Milan, and other options the club may have.

Nikola Kalinic will undergo a medical after AC Milan all but confirmed his signing from Fiorentina on Sunday.

Milan published a tweet on Sunday bearing the initials NK with the background changing from Fiorentina's colours to black and red, accompanied by the words "Welcome to AC Milan."

He was photographed on Monday morning arriving for his medical at the Madonnina clinic in Milan, with Tuttomercatoweb quoting him saying he was "delighted" to have arrived, having spent the past few days mulling over his future and not training in Florence.

The 29-year-old Croatian forward will become Milan's 11th and potentially last signing of this summer's transfer window, with the search for another forward likely to be halted by the performances of Italy under-19 forward Patrick Cutrone.

Cutrone was on target in Milan's 3-0 win at Crotone on the opening day of the new Serie A season, and coach Vincenzo Montella said afterwards he was taking him off the market as a result.

"We have decided to keep him with us," Montella told Milan TV. "Last year he improved a lot playing with me, and this summer he has impressed me and now we are seeing the results.

"He is performing well but he has to keep calm because the toughest part is about to start: the pressure of being an AC Milan player, the media attention, which I wish wasn't as overwhelming. He needs to remain calm."

Montella also pleaded for calm from the Milan fans after his team hit the ground running following a lively summer on the transfer market, which has raised expectation levels.

"We'll now play in Europe. We have to take advantage of every game to improve and try to be in our best shape soon," he said. "We have our objectives and we have incentives to reach them. I'm happy with the team that we've built -- we've got plenty of interesting youngsters -- but I didn't like the way we tried to finish the game in the first half and then rest in the second half. We've got work to do."

Milan travel to Shkendija for the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie with a comfortable 6-0 advantage from the first leg that should see them ease into Friday's draw for the group stage.

They will then return to Serie A action with their first home game of the season against Cagliari, with a sizeable crowd to be expected at the San Siro after registering over 50,000 and 40,000 for their two Europa League qualifying matches, and with the prospect of seeing Kalinic make his debut.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.