City Football Group buy 19-year-old Uriel Antuna from Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna's 19-year-old winger Uriel Antuna will be joining City Football Group on a permanent deal, the Liga MX club announced on Wednesday.
There were no details as to whether Antuna -- who played only one game in Mexico's top division -- would be joining New York City FC, Manchester City, Melbourne City or one of the group's other franchises. However, ESPN FC sources have learned that it is unlikely to be NYCFC.
Antuna shone in the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship back in February in Costa Rica and was a key figure for El Tri in the recent U20 World Cup in May and June.
Antuna was in Santos Laguna's first team squad in the United States for preseason and was expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming Apertura 2017.
The winger isn't the first Santos youngster to move abroad this summer, with 18-year-old Joao Maleck loaned to Porto B last month.
