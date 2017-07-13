Inter Milan sign midfielder Borja Valero from Fiorentina

Borja Valero spent five years at Fiorentina.

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Borja Valero from Fiorentina on a three-year contract.

Valero, 32, has already linked up with his new teammates in their preseason training camp in Riscone di Brunico and has now officially brought an end to his five-year spell with the Viola.

"Borja Valero Iglesias is officially an Inter player following the completion of all contractual formalities," a statement on the Nerazzurri's website read. "The Spanish midfielder has penned a three-year deal with the club."

The former West Bromwich Albion midfielder was already welcomed by Inter coach Luciano Spalletti on Sunday evening, following his side's first outing of preseason -- a 2-1 win over Wattens.

"Inter's fans are going to love him, I'm sure," he said. "He's one of those players who has his own style and shows it every time they go onto the field. He's got experience and quality, in addition to knowing how to play a variety of roles across the field."

Several hundred Fiorentina fans had protested outside their club's headquarters last week before moving to Valero's home, where they begged with the player to stay.

Valero made 166 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina, scoring 14 goals. He was also a regular for them in the Europa League, scoring twice in 33 outings over the past four seasons.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.