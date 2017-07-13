Inter Milan sign midfielder Borja Valero from Fiorentina

Previous
Panama
Nicaragua
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
United States
Martinique
1:00 AM UTC Jul 13, 2017
Game Details
Miami FC
FC Cincinnati
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Jacksonville Armada
Puerto Rico FC
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Jul 13, 2017
Game Details
Portugal U19
Netherlands U19
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
England U19
Czech Rep U19
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
MSK Zilina
FC Copenhagen
6:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Dundalk
Rosenborg
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal with Sanchez

Transfers Mattias Karen
AC Milan re-sign Donnarumma's brother

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek joins Palace on loan

Transfers Liam Twomey
Guangzhou re-sign top-scorer Muriqui

Transfers Michael Church
Transfers hanging in the balance

Transfers Mark Ogden
Dani Ceballos in action for Real Betis against Deportivo la Coruna.

Setien: Ceballos should stay at Real Betis

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Olivier Ntcham in action for Genoa during a loan spell away from Manchester City.

Celtic sign Ntcham from Manchester City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
West Ham want loan deal for Hart - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Mertesacker: Sanchez is 'definitely' staying

Transfers Mattias Karen
PSG doubled City's Alves offer - source

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Zouma set for new deal, loan move - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Transfer Rater: Iheanacho to Tottenham

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Denayer angry after City 'veto' Lyon move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
James Rodriguez

James thanks Madrid for 'marvellous' years

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Alvaro Morata

Chelsea in for Morata, Cuadrado to Arsenal?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Nikola Kalinic

Fiorentina give AC Milan 10 days to sign Kalinic

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Teko Modise on the sidelines for Mamelodi Sundowns

Teko Modise joins Cape Town City

Premier Soccer League Nick Said, KweséESPN
LIVE: Inter want Matic; Hart West Ham bound

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Manchester United are keen on Alvaro Morata but have not agreed a deal with Real Madrid so far.

Chelsea turn to Morata, prep £62m bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
United to ramp up talks for Perisic - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan sign midfielder Borja Valero from Fiorentina

Borja Valero spent five years at Fiorentina.

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Borja Valero from Fiorentina on a three-year contract.

Valero, 32, has already linked up with his new teammates in their preseason training camp in Riscone di Brunico and has now officially brought an end to his five-year spell with the Viola.

"Borja Valero Iglesias is officially an Inter player following the completion of all contractual formalities," a statement on the Nerazzurri's website read. "The Spanish midfielder has penned a three-year deal with the club."

The former West Bromwich Albion midfielder was already welcomed by Inter coach Luciano Spalletti on Sunday evening, following his side's first outing of preseason -- a 2-1 win over Wattens.

"Inter's fans are going to love him, I'm sure," he said. "He's one of those players who has his own style and shows it every time they go onto the field. He's got experience and quality, in addition to knowing how to play a variety of roles across the field."

Several hundred Fiorentina fans had protested outside their club's headquarters last week before moving to Valero's home, where they begged with the player to stay.

Valero made 166 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina, scoring 14 goals. He was also a regular for them in the Europa League, scoring twice in 33 outings over the past four seasons.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

