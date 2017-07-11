Manchester United loaning goalkeeper Johnstone to Aston Villa - sources

The FC crew evaluate whether Romelu Lukaku would make Manchester United a Premier League title contender next season.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to sign a season-long loan deal at Aston Villa, sources have told ESPN FC.

The 24-year-old, who spent time on loan at Villa Park last season, was left out of the United squad that traveled to Los Angeles for their preseason tour on Sunday.

He could be unveiled as a Villa player as early as Monday.

Johnstone made 22 appearances for the Championship side last season after joining on loan in January, keeping eight clean sheets.

He is yet to make a first team appearance for United but has played more than 100 senior games during spells at Scunthorpe, Walsall, Yeovil, Doncaster, Preston and Villa.

The England youth international has a year left on his contract after signing an extension in October.

At the time, Jose Mourinho said: "Sam is a goalkeeper with great potential. He is a very professional young man with a great attitude to the game.

"He has progressed immensely even during my short time at the club. I am delighted he has committed his future to Manchester United."

Mourinho has taken David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira to the United States for games against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

United have also got youngsters Dean Henderson, who has played for England's Under-20s, and Kieran O'Hara, who has represented Republic of Ireland Under-21s, on their books.

