England U19
Netherlands U19
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Germany U19
Bulgaria U19
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
Philadelphia Union
12:30 AM UTC Jul 7, 2017
Game Details
Trakai
St Johnstone
4:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Floriana FC
Red Star Belgrade
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Derry City
FC Midtjylland
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 6
Game Details
Cork
FC Levadia Tallinn
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Shamrock Rovers
Stjarnan
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Lincoln Red Imps
AEK Larnaca
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Borussia Dortmund's Neven Subotic would be tempted by U.S. return

Neven Subotic has said he wants to stay and fight for his Dortmund place.

Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic has left the door open for an eventual return to the United States, the country he left as a 17-year-old.

Subotic returns to Dortmund following a loan spell at Cologne last season.

The former Serbia international, under contract until 2018, had found playing time limited under old boss Thomas Tuchel and has vowed to fight for his place under new coach Peter Bosz.

"There is a new situation for me at BVB this summer," he told kicker. "There is a new coach I need to get to know, and vice-versa.

"I don't know how big a chance I will get under him. I need to get a feeling for which type of player he prefers. I want to leave a good impression from day one."

Herculez Gomez says Christian Pulisic's response to a question about joining Bayern is more evidence of his maturation.

Subotic said he would not "make a move out of financial reasons," adding: "Of course, from a personal point of view the United States would be tempting.

"My family lives there, and it would be nice to see them more often. But I need a sporting challenge -- that's the main point."

Despite Matthias Ginter leaving for Borussia Monchengladbach, Subotic faces strong competition in central defence from Marc Bartra, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sven Bender and new signings Omer Toprak and Dan-Axel Zagadou.

But he said that competition would not faze him, adding: "I have been at BVB for many years, and I've won titles with the club.

"It would not be interesting if there were no competition. I never shy away from challenges."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

