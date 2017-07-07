Henry Onyekuru snubbed Paris Saint-Germain before signing for Everton

In the wake of reports that Wayne Rooney could be moving to Everton, the FC panel debate if he adds anything to club.

New Everton signing Henry Onyekuru has told Belgian media he could have joined Paris Saint-Germain if they had not given him just two hours to decide his future.

Everton confirmed earlier this week they had snapped up Onyekuru from Belgian outfit Eupen, where he finished as the league's joint-top goal scorer last season.

The Nigeria international told Het Laatste Nieuws he might have been preparing for life in Ligue 1 had PSG not been in such a hurry.

"I had even completed my medical at PSG, but for the Parisians, it had to be all very fast," Onyekuru, who claimed a total of 48 clubs had approached him, said. "In two hours' time, I had to decide. My agent eventually ended the deal, but I was actually at PSG."

Everton moved to complete an estimated £7 million swoop for the 20-year-old, who will spend the first 12 months of his five-year contract on loan at Belgian champions Anderlecht.

"Both for sporting and administrative reasons, it was impossible to go from Eupen to England straight away, so a club in England and one elsewhere in Europe had to be found," he explained.

"With Everton and Anderlecht we found the perfect deal. I'm in a good club from the Premier League and with Anderlecht I can play the Champions League, so it's ideal. "

