Henry Onyekuru snubbed Paris Saint-Germain before signing for Everton

England U19
Netherlands U19
1:30 PM UTC
Germany U19
Bulgaria U19
4:00 PM UTC
Sporting Kansas City
Philadelphia Union
12:30 AM UTC Jul 7, 2017
Trakai
St Johnstone
4:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Floriana FC
Red Star Belgrade
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Derry City
FC Midtjylland
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 6
Cork
FC Levadia Tallinn
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Shamrock Rovers
Stjarnan
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Lincoln Red Imps
AEK Larnaca
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Subotic would be tempted by U.S. return

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
City's Duggan joins Barcelona Women

Transfers PA Sport
Iker Casillas signs one-year Porto contract

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Swansea sign Las Palmas' Mesa for £11m

Transfers PA Sport
Burnley sign ex-Leeds defender Taylor

Transfers PA Sport
Romelu Lukaku & Wayne Rooney

United agree £75m fee for Lukaku - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Transfer Rater: Philippe Coutinho to PSG

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Liverpool 'patient' on new signings - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Rossi leaves Celta to become free agent

Celta Vigo Adriana Garcia
Henry Onyekuru, one of Nigeria's top goal-scorers in Europe, was left off the national squad for the May 26 friendly against Corsica.

Onyekuru snubbed PSG move for Everton

Transfers Ian Holyman
Stoke want City's Delph on loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Costa could stay at Bayern - Rummenigge

Transfers Mark Lovell
Pepe

PSG couldn't guarantee Pepe spot - source

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
LIVE: Sanchez demands £400k-a-week

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Torres signs new one-year deal with Atleti

Atletico Madrid PA Sport
Kitchen signs with Danish side Randers FC

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Newcastle agree deal with O'Connor - sources

Newcastle United Peter O'Rourke
Steve Mounie has joined Huddersfield from Montpellier on a four-year contract.

Huddersfield break transfer record with Mounie

Huddersfield Town PA Sport
Brendan Galloway could be called upon to help correct the defensive woes felt by Everton in 2014-15.

Everton loan Galloway to Sunderland for season

Sunderland PA Sport
Lacazette will have big impact at Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
 By Ian Holyman
Henry Onyekuru snubbed Paris Saint-Germain before signing for Everton

In the wake of reports that Wayne Rooney could be moving to Everton, the FC panel debate if he adds anything to club.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop explains if Everton were to sign Wayne Rooney, it would unbalance the current squad.

New Everton signing Henry Onyekuru has told Belgian media he could have joined Paris Saint-Germain if they had not given him just two hours to decide his future.

Everton confirmed earlier this week they had snapped up Onyekuru from Belgian outfit Eupen, where he finished as the league's joint-top goal scorer last season.

The Nigeria international told Het Laatste Nieuws he might have been preparing for life in Ligue 1 had PSG not been in such a hurry.

"I had even completed my medical at PSG, but for the Parisians, it had to be all very fast," Onyekuru, who claimed a total of 48 clubs had approached him, said. "In two hours' time, I had to decide. My agent eventually ended the deal, but I was actually at PSG."

Everton moved to complete an estimated £7 million swoop for the 20-year-old, who will spend the first 12 months of his five-year contract on loan at Belgian champions Anderlecht.

Henry Onyekuru will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Anderlecht.

"Both for sporting and administrative reasons, it was impossible to go from Eupen to England straight away, so a club in England and one elsewhere in Europe had to be found," he explained.

"With Everton and Anderlecht we found the perfect deal. I'm in a good club from the Premier League and with Anderlecht I can play the Champions League, so it's ideal. "

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

