Jonathan Klinsmann impresses Hertha Berlin during his trial spell

Jonathan Klinsmann is the son of former United States head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

United States under-20 goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann left a "good first impression" at Hertha Berlin on the first day of a 10-day trial spell with the Bundesliga club.

The son of former U.S. head coach Jurgen Klinsmann received a warm round of applause from Hertha supporters attending the start of the club's preseason after scoring a goal in training, sending a first-time hit straight into the top corner of the net.

However, more importantly, the 20-year-old left his mark in goal, according to Hertha coach Pal Dardai.

"He left a good first impression," Dardai told Tagesspiegel of Klinsmann, who had been preparing for his trial spell with individual training sessions alongside the club's academy coach Ija Hofstadt.

Dardai added: "If he convinces our goalkeeper coach Zsolt Petry, we'll get him."

Klinsmann will join the rest of the Hertha squad for their first summer training camp in Bad Saarow later this week before his trial ends.

"I really like it here," Klinsmann told B.Z., which reported that he turned down offers from Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Zurich and 2. Bundesliga club Eintracht Braunschweig to go on trial with Hertha.

