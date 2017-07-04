Man United sign Ramazani, Traore to follow in youth overhaul - sources

Previous
Chile
Germany
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portugal
Mexico
2
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bulgaria U19
England U19
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Germany U19
Netherlands U19
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Europa FC
T.N.S.
5:30 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Progres Niederkorn
Rangers
5:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Germany
Brazil
3:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlanta United FC
San Jose Earthquakes
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Columbus Crew SC
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Dallas
DC United
12:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Monaco sign Feyenoord defender Kongolo

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Milan sign Calhanoglu from Leverkusen

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Michael Keane stands on the pitch at Selhurst Park before the game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on April 29, 2017 in London. (Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)

Everton finish deals for Keane and Sandro

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Maxime Gonalons in action for Lyon during a Europa League game against Ajax.

Roma sign Lyon's Gonalons on four-year deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

West Brom sign China's Zhang Yuning

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Lacazette would have big impact at Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Terry joins Aston Villa on one-year contract

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match FC Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting CP at the Capital do Movel stadium in Pacos de Ferreira on August 20, 2016. / AFP / MIGUEL RIOPA

Adrien Silva open to Premier League move

Sporting Lisbon Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Kai Havertz has committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen by signing a long-term contract with the Bundesliga club.

Havertz signs five-year deal with Leverkusen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Keylor Navas

Navas will 'give everything' for No. 1 shirt

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Man Utd sign Ramazani, Traore - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Huddersfield near Ince, Williams - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Bale getaway dodges Ronaldo questions

Toe Poke Dermot Corrigan
Read
Ruben Neves

Transfer Rater: Ruben Neves to Wolves

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Read

Ronaldo or Mbappe? Pick the best value

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Sanchez must leave Arsenal - Zamorano

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
June 3, 2017 - Wins Champions League again

What types of transfer targets are there?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
The playmaking abilities of Wesley Sneijder could be just the thing that tips the Serie A title race squarely in favour of Juventus.

Sampdoria make Sneijder offer - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Germany's Rudiger 'will see' about Chelsea

Transfers ESPN Staff
Read
Scott Jamieson

Melbourne City signs Scott Jamieson

Transfers AAP
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Man United sign Ramazani, Traore to follow in youth overhaul - sources

Herculez Gomez questions whether Wayne Rooney has the fitness to play in MLS if he were to make the move from Man United.
Steve Nicol says Wayne Rooney has the mentality to shine in MLS, even as his status at Man United continues to wane.
Stevie Nicol feels Man United should do their best to sign Alvaro Morata, Jordi Alba and Fabinho to bolster their squad.
Shaka Hislop believes it is in Wayne Rooney's best interest to continue his career at a club other than Man United.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed there have been no offers from Man United for Alvaro Morata.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Belgian teenager Largie Ramazani and they are set to follow it up with the capture of French midfielder Aliou Badara Traore, sources have told ESPN FC.

Ramazani, 16, has arrived from Charlton Athletic while Traore, also 16, who was being chased by Juventus, will join from Sarcelles after spending time in Paris Saint-Germain's youth system.

United have already signed Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith this summer.

Ramazani, a striker, has signed a four-year deal at Old Trafford while Traore, who has captained France U17s, is set to agree a three-year contract.

It is the second summer of new arrivals following Nicky Butt's appointment as head of the academy in February 2016.

Last summer, Dutch winger Tahith Chong, from Feyenoord and forward Joshua Bohui from Brentford were among a host of new signings.

There have also been changes to the academy staff. In January, David Harrison started work as head of academy recruitment with Lyndon Tomlinson appointed as his assistant. Both had previously spent time working for Manchester City.

Ronnie Cusick, who has also worked for City, has been brought in as an academy scout while Mark Anderson, Brighton's former academy player recruitment manager, has also arrived.

In April, United began the search for two new scouts tasked with signing players as young as nine.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.