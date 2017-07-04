Man United sign Ramazani, Traore to follow in youth overhaul - sources
Manchester United have completed the signing of Belgian teenager Largie Ramazani and they are set to follow it up with the capture of French midfielder Aliou Badara Traore, sources have told ESPN FC.
Ramazani, 16, has arrived from Charlton Athletic while Traore, also 16, who was being chased by Juventus, will join from Sarcelles after spending time in Paris Saint-Germain's youth system.
United have already signed Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith this summer.
Ramazani, a striker, has signed a four-year deal at Old Trafford while Traore, who has captained France U17s, is set to agree a three-year contract.
It is the second summer of new arrivals following Nicky Butt's appointment as head of the academy in February 2016.
Last summer, Dutch winger Tahith Chong, from Feyenoord and forward Joshua Bohui from Brentford were among a host of new signings.
There have also been changes to the academy staff. In January, David Harrison started work as head of academy recruitment with Lyndon Tomlinson appointed as his assistant. Both had previously spent time working for Manchester City.
Ronnie Cusick, who has also worked for City, has been brought in as an academy scout while Mark Anderson, Brighton's former academy player recruitment manager, has also arrived.
In April, United began the search for two new scouts tasked with signing players as young as nine.
