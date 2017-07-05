Alexis Sanchez must leave Arsenal to win Champions League - Zamorano

Previous
Atlanta United FC
San Jose Earthquakes
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Minnesota United FC
Columbus Crew SC
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FC Dallas
DC United
12:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Europa FC
T.N.S.
5:30 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Progres Niederkorn
Rangers
5:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Bournemouth sign Blackburn's Mahoney

Transfers PA Sport
Huddersfield Town confirm Ince signing

Transfers ESPN staff
Ola Aina Chelsea

Hull keen on loaning Aina from Chelsea - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Chelsea's Abraham joins Swansea on loan

Transfers Liam Twomey
Madrid's Lienhart to join Freiburg - coach

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Lacazette has medical at Arsenal - source

Transfers Mattias Karen
Vitolo celebrates after doubling Spain's lead in an easy win against Macedonia.

Las Palmas confirm plan to take Vitolo loan

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Macintosh: Everton don't need Rooney

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Antonio Rudiger Roma

Five things to know about Antonio Rudiger

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta signs new Paris Saint-Germain deal

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
City to sign Barca youngster Garcia - Pep

Transfers Sam Marsden
Modeste back in training with Cologne

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Jonathan Klinsmann

Klinsmann impresses Hertha during trial

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Naby Keita

Leipzig 'bored' by Keita, Forsberg talk

Transfers Glenn Price
Vicente Iborra

Leicester agree move for Sevilla's Iborra

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Transfer Rater: Rudiger to Chelsea

Transfers Thomas McIlroy, Footballwhispers
Barcelona to battle Madrid for Ceballos

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Hoeness not expecting Bayern Sanchez bid

Transfers Mattias Karen
Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham

Transfers PA Sport
McGinn joins Gwangju after Aberdeen exit

Transfers PA Sport
 By Ian Holyman
Alexis Sanchez must leave Arsenal to win Champions League - Zamorano

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez has confirmed that he has made a decision about his future and will announce it after the Confederations Cup final.
The FC crew try to make sense of why Arsenal would be willing to sell Alexis Sanchez to a club like Manchester City.
Stevie Nicol gives his thoughts as to whether or not a Aguero-Sanchez swap would be mutually beneficial.
Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi says Alexis Sanchez is always motivated and gives his all regardless of the situation.

Alexis Sanchez must leave Arsenal if he is to fulfil his ambition of winning the Champions League, Chile legend Ivan Zamorano has told SFR Sport.

Sanchez, 28, is heading into the final year of his Arsenal contract and, with no Champions League football for the Gunners next year, has been widely tipped to leave.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Confederations Cup final defeat to Germany, Sanchez, who scored 24 Premier League goals in 38 appearances last season, said his future is "clear" but would not be drawn on details.

And Zamorano, 50, said he believed the attacker needed to leave if he wanted to lift European club football's biggest prize.

"I think Alexis knows very well what he has to do. He's a guy who has goals and ambitions, they're fundamental to making a choice," he said. "I think he likes to win.

"What he wants, above all, is to win the Champions League, and I don't think he'll have that possibility at Arsenal.

"He must know that he will be more useful in a bigger team. But it's his decision, his personal choice. Whatever happens, Alexis will be at the level he deserves to be and which he must achieve."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

