Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 11/2 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Home: 21/10  Draw: 16/5  Away: 23/20 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 7/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Bagan's AFC Cup hopes dealt major blow after home defeat to Maziya

Katsumi Yusa
Katsumi Yusa

Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup hopes suffered a major blow after a 1-0 defeat at home to Maldivian club Mazia at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Bagan are now third in the group with just 3 points from the first three matches. Bengaluru lead the group with 9 points following a 2-0 win against Dhaka on Tuesday, while Maziya moved above Bagan with 6 points following their win in Kolkata.

With one eye on a potential I-League title-decider against Aizawl FC on Saturday, Bagan fielded a second-string side for the clash, with Jeje Lalpekhlua the only player from their previous domestic game making the starting XI against Maziya.

Balwant Singh came close to putting the hosts in front in the 14th minute, hitting the bar with a long-range effort. It was evenly contested until Mohamed Umair put the visitors in front in the 34th minute with a strike from inside the box. It was the player's second goal in the competition.

With only the group winner set to make the inter-zonal semifinals in a changed tournament format, Bagan's chances of progressing to the next round look bleak, with a home game against BFC and visits to Maziya and Dhaka yet to follow.

Maziya came close to doubling their lead in the second half a handful of times, but went down to ten men in the 86th minute after Milos Kovacevic was sent off for a second yellow, having received his first only four minutes ago. But the visitors held on in the closing stages to secure all three points.

Bagan's next AFC Cup match is on May 3 away to Maziya.

