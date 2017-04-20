Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Troy Deeney happy at Watford amid reported West Brom interest

Troy Deeney is one of only five players in Watford history to score 100 or more goals for the club.

Troy Deeney has told talkSPORT that speculation about a move to West Brom is just "paper talk" and said he is happy to continue his stay with Watford.

Deeney, 28, turned down the opportunity to join Premier League champions Leicester last summer in order to sign a new five-year contract with Watford.

The striker scored his 100th goal for the club this season, but has not held down a regular place in Walter Mazzarri's team. However, he is not interested in a transfer unless Watford decide to sell him.

"All this paper talk has happened every single time for the last nine windows," he said.

"I've been linked with West Ham, Everton -- I've been linked with everyone at some point. I just leave it all to the club.

"If Watford want to keep me, I'm happy to stay. If they want to get rid of me, then we'll shake hands like men and move on."

