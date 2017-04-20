Napoli could be an option for Everton's Gerard Deulofeu - agent

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Home: 21/10  Draw: 16/5  Away: 23/20 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Ousmane Dembele has been the key to Dortmund's incredible attack so far in 2017.

Transfer Rater: Dembele to United

Blog - Transfer Talk John Rooney, Footballwhispers
Read
An injury kept Bobby Wood from joining the United States in matches against Honduras and Panama, but his play at the club level has secured his spot in Bruce Arena's plans.

Hamburg in talks with U.S. forward Wood

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Napoli an option for Deulofeu - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Lazio in Serie A.

Liverpool not interested in Hart - source

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Bernardo Silva

Silva dreams of Prem, La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Brighton not planning big spend - chairman

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Klopp ready to stump up £20m for Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Brisbane Roar's Thomas Broich

Broich confirms plans to leave Brisbane

A-League AAP
Read

Barca return would require changes - Alves

Juventus Sam Marsden
Read

Ox honoured to be at Arsenal amid exit talk

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Borja Mayoral Wolfsburg

Mayoral unsure why Wolfsburg want to extend loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng Las Palmas

Boateng yet to decide on Las Palmas future - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Transfer Rater: Brahimi in, Ox out at Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Franck Ribery Bayern Muenchen fights for the ball with Allan Souza of Hertha Berlin.

Hertha hoping to extend Allan's stay on loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Mario Gomez celeb

Mario Gomez says he could stay at Wolfsburg

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lucas to decide on his future in the summer

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
Read

Transfer targets to boost Chelsea

Chelsea Richard Jolly
Read

Nacho wants stay now he has Zidane trust

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Guangzhou: Paulinho is not moving anywhere

Transfers Michael Church
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Napoli could be an option for Everton's Gerard Deulofeu - agent

Gerard Deulofeu has made a positive impact on loan at AC Milan.

Gerard Deulofeu's advisor Fabio Parisi has told Radio Marte that Napoli could join Barcelona and AC Milan in attempting to sign the player from Everton in the summer.

In January, Deulofeu, 23, joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season and his performances since arriving in Serie A have convinced Barcelona -- who hold the first option to buy him back when he returns to Everton at the end of the season -- to consider a move.

There are a host of other clubs lining up should Barca not exercise their right, though, and Parisi says Napoli may be one of them, even if a move there would be dependent on the future of reported Manchester United target Dries Mertens.

"Barcelona will give it some thought because they have the right to buy him back, but it will also be important what the lad wants," Parisi said. "[Napoli] could be an alternative if Mertens ends up on the market, but Deulofeu wants to be playing regularly and there would be a lot of competition for him there"

The Spain international has scored two goals and set up three more in 12 Serie A games since joining Milan, where he has been given a regular starting berth by Vincenzo Montella.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

