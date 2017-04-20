Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 16/5  Away: 23/20 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Liverpool have no interest in bringing in Joe Hart from Man City - source

Steve Nicol hopes Jurgen Klopp spends many years at Liverpool but finds it unlikely that Anfield will be the last coaching stop for the German.

Liverpool are not interested in signing Joe Hart from Manchester City as they consider him inferior to their current goalkeeper options, a senior Reds source has told ESPN FC.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that Hart, who has spent the season on loan at Torino after falling out of favour at City, is set for a £20 million move to Liverpool.

The England international, 30, is due to return to City in the summer following the end of his loan spell with Torino, when he will reportedly move on from the Etihad Stadium. The Daily Mirror reports that Hart will turn down another season on loan at Torino to return to the Premier League.

However, the Liverpool source told ESPN FC that the club have no interest in the England international and that the speculation is "completely fictitious," with manager Jurgen Klopp rating Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as better goalkeepers.

Hart has struggled at times during his spell with Torino, conceding almost 50 goals in 30 Serie A games, and the source said Klopp has not seen anything from the keeper this season to suggest he would improve his squad.

City, whose signing of Claudio Bravo from Barcelona last summer led to Hart's departure to Italy, refused to comment to ESPN FC on the speculation.

ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith contributed to this report.

