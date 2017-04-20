Monaco's Bernardo Silva keen on Premier League, La Liga move

The FC panel preview the remaining UCL quarterfinal second-legs, as well as give their predictions on who will advance.

Report Chelsea and Manchester United target Bernardo Silva has said he dreams of playing in either England or Spain.

Silva, 22, is reportedly rated at £70 million by Monaco after becoming a key player for the club, helping them to the top of Ligue 1 and into the Champions League quarterfinals this season.

Chelsea and United have been linked with a move for the Portugal international, who was signed by Monaco on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Benfica for a little over £13 million in January 2015.

The Premier League duo are likely to face competition for Silva's signature but appear to have an advantage as the midfielder, who speaks fluent English, is keen on a switch across the Channel.

Bernardo Silva has enjoyed an impressive season with Monaco.

"For now, I'm feeling very well here in Monaco," Silva told CNN.

"It's my third season in France, but of course all the players want to play in the best leagues. Spain and England are the best, and of course I dream one day to be there."

Silva and Monaco continue their Champions League campaign on Wednesday when they take on Borussia Dortmund in their quarterfinal second leg, holding a 3-2 advantage from the first game.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman