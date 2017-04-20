Monaco's Bernardo Silva keen on Premier League, La Liga move

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 31/10  Away: 23/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bernardo Silva

Silva dreams of Prem, La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Brighton not planning big spend - chairman

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Klopp ready to stump up £20m for Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Brisbane Roar's Thomas Broich

Broich confirms plans to leave Brisbane

A-League AAP
Read

Barca return would require changes - Alves

Juventus Sam Marsden
Read

Ox honoured to be at Arsenal amid exit talk

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Borja Mayoral Wolfsburg

Mayoral unsure why Wolfsburg want to extend loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng Las Palmas

Boateng yet to decide on Las Palmas future - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Transfer Rater: Brahimi in, Ox out at Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Franck Ribery Bayern Muenchen fights for the ball with Allan Souza of Hertha Berlin.

Hertha hoping to extend Allan's stay on loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Mario Gomez celeb

Mario Gomez says he could stay at Wolfsburg

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lucas to decide on his future in the summer

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
Read

Transfer targets to boost Chelsea

Chelsea Richard Jolly
Read

Nacho wants stay now he has Zidane trust

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Guangzhou: Paulinho is not moving anywhere

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Vardy is good enough for Atletico - Godin

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Everton set to hold out for £100m for Lukaku

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
John Terry

No MLS clubs interested in Terry - source

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

What would Kolasinac bring to Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Monaco's Bernardo Silva keen on Premier League, La Liga move

The FC panel preview the remaining UCL quarterfinal second-legs, as well as give their predictions on who will advance.

Report Chelsea and Manchester United target Bernardo Silva has said he dreams of playing in either England or Spain.

Silva, 22, is reportedly rated at £70 million by Monaco after becoming a key player for the club, helping them to the top of Ligue 1 and into the Champions League quarterfinals this season.

Chelsea and United have been linked with a move for the Portugal international, who was signed by Monaco on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Benfica for a little over £13 million in January 2015.

The Premier League duo are likely to face competition for Silva's signature but appear to have an advantage as the midfielder, who speaks fluent English, is keen on a switch across the Channel. 

Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has enjoyed an impressive season with Monaco.

"For now, I'm feeling very well here in Monaco," Silva told CNN.

"It's my third season in France, but of course all the players want to play in the best leagues. Spain and England are the best, and of course I dream one day to be there."

Silva and Monaco continue their Champions League campaign on Wednesday when they take on Borussia Dortmund in their quarterfinal second leg, holding a 3-2 advantage from the first game.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.