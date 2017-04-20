Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Brighton won't spend big in Premier League - chairman Tony Bloom

Tony Bloom says Brighton already have good players and do not plan on heavy investment this summer.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom says his club will not spend "huge amounts" ahead of their first season in the Premier League.

Brighton, who last played in the top flight in 1982-83, secured promotion from the Championship on Monday and are firm favourites to finish top ahead of big-spending Newcastle.

Despite the windfall that comes with playing in the Premier League, Bloom indicated that Brighton will make only modest investments this summer as they are happy with the core of the squad Chris Hughton has in place.

"The amounts of money in the Premier League does equalise things a bit," Bloom told reporters. "We have to strengthen, that goes without saying, but we're not looking to spend huge amounts.

"We'll do things on a gradual basis as we have done. We have good players already, and we want to strengthen from that position."

He added in The Argus: "We're not there for just one season, we intend to be there for a while.

"That won't be easy. The Premier League is really tough, we know that, and we are going to hopefully have a good season and enjoy being in the Premier League for many years to come.

"This is not the first step, because we've had many steps to get to this position. Being in the Premier League is massive but we don't intend it to be the last by a long shot."

Former Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich boss Hughton took charge at Brighton in December 2014, with the club battling to avoid relegation to the third tier, and despite a dismal end to that campaign he oversaw a third-place finish in his first full season before securing promotion this time around.

"We were in a bad position when he came in," Bloom said. "The first stage was to get us to stay up. He did that. It wasn't pretty or easy.

"He gets a lot of respect and a huge amount of credit from me. Everyone is impressed with the job he's done at Brighton."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

