Sen: Back where the belong, Bengaluru get their smiles back

Bengaluru FC players celebrate scoring against Dhaka Abahani.

There's something about AFC competitions that gets the best out of Bengaluru FC, and it is not something that has happened overnight. When they won the I-League in their debut season under Ashley Westwood in April 2014, one of the first reactions from CEO Parth Jindal was simple and to the point.

"We want to be the first Indian team to qualify for the AFC Champions League."

They have not realised that dream yet, but there's no denying that BFC raised the bar for Indian clubs in Asia with their run to the AFC Cup final in 2016. That it happened under new coach Albert Roca, brought in to replace Westwood even as the competition was into its knockout stages, revealed a steel will within the team.

That steel has been evident in the new season as well, one where their I-League defence has fallen well short of expectations. On Tuesday, without a number of their big guns in the starting lineup, left-back Nishu Kumar's 40th minute goal and then Marjan Jugovic's 83rd minute strike took them six points clear at the top of Group E, and within striking distance of finding themselves of repeating their run in 2016.

A lot was different, yet things stayed the same

Roca was sent off in Male in the previous match, and his trusted lieutenant Carles Cuadrat stood in for him. Amrinder Singh, CK Vineeth, Udanta Singh all missed the match through injury, while Cameron Watson and Sandesh Jhingan were suspended.

Cuadrat's selection, with Lenny Rodrigues, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Harmanjot Khabra all in, suggested a possible dalliance with 4-2-3-1, but they stayed with their favoured 4-3-3, often dropping back with just three on the ball in defence. In fact, left-back Nishu Kumar was one of the major attacking forces on the night, highlighting again that nothing works as well for young Indian players as competitive game time.

Nishu Kumar celebrates his goal against Dhaka Abahani.

Their opponents Dhaka Abahani had found much joy on April 4 with their 5-3-2 formation, repeatedly challenging Mohun Bagan's wingbacks Raju Gaikwad and Sarthak Golui on the night by sending their own full-backs Mamun Miah and Waly Faisal ahead to contribute to attack.

But Bengaluru's tactics on the night had them pinned back, and Abahani coach Drago Mamic was forced to admit as much. Cuadrat, on his part, explained that the flexibility of formation was part of the plan for the night, "At the end, it's a question of whom you have and what positions they can play in. Khabra and [forward Seiminlen] Doungel and Nishu showed that today - (they were often playing in) maybe not their specific position at the start of the season."

The foreigners and their helping hands

BFC's defensive duo of John Johnson and Spaniard Juan Antonio, the latter having effectively replaced Curtis Osano who partnered Johnson for the first three years at the club, are beginning to show better chemistry. Juanan also offers more options when moving forward and showed a couple of times against Abahani that he could be a big threat taking set-pieces.

In the absence of Watson, the only missing piece in the jigsaw was Marjan Jugovic, who was introduced as a 66th minute substitute for Doungel. Jugovic looked fitter and quicker than he has been thus far this season, and the goal he got -- though Mamic maintained after the game that the Serbian's shot had hit the underside and not crossed the line and shouldn't have been given -- will only add to his confidence and that of the management when they look to field him.

The smiles are back

The crowd was modest at the Kanteerava Stadium, but they sang and cheered as much as they always do. They were so loud at times that the Dhaka Abahani players had to supplement words with gestures, especially when their defensive line looked to play the offside trap to perfection.

There were smiles, joy and even a birthday cake being arranged for Bengaluru manager Premankur Barua after the final whistle was blown. The team bus that brought Bengaluru in left with only the bus staff on board, as the players mingled with fans who had waited long enough to see them on their way out.

"Len bhai, bahut accha khele aap. Ek selfie ho jaaye (Len, you played really well. Mind if I take a selfie with you)?" a young fan walked up to Doungel, shaking his hand. The reticent Manipuri was only too happy to oblige.

They are only halfway on the road back to capturing Asian imagination, but with nine points, five goals scored and just the one conceded, things are looking bright again for Bengaluru FC.