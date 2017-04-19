Mridul Banerjee replaces Trevor Morgan as East Bengal coach

West Bengal team with the 2016-17 Santosh Trophy

Santosh Trophy-winning Bengal coach Mridul Banerjee has been appointed East Bengal coach less than 12 hours after Trevor Morgan put his resignation from the position.

"Mridul is our choice and has been appointed coach. He has been given a contract till the Federation Cup," East Bengal General Secretary Kalyan Majumdar said.

Banerjee, 56, recently guided Bengal to a record 32nd title in the Santosh Trophy, where they beat Goa 1-0 in the final with a goal in extra-time.

Banerjee will take over East Bengal for the two remaining I-League matches. East Bengal, who are third in the table, are out of the title race following a 1-0 loss to DSK Shivajians last week - their fourth loss on the trot.

He will remain coach until the end of the Federation Cup, which is likely to start after I-League ends.

Triggered by the derby defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan and a string of losses soon after, fans laid siege at the club last week demanding "Morgan go back". The under-fire Englishman who had taken over East Bengal at the start of the season then handed over the resignation soon after their pursuit for the I-League ended last week.