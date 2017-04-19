Mridul Banerjee replaces Trevor Morgan as East Bengal coach

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 19/20 
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Trending: Wenger's 3-4-3, Terry to leave

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Toure's a Whitney Houston fan

Scottish Premiership
Read
Radamel Falcao

Monaco eye Champions League history

Champions League Julien Laurens
Read

Rangers, Abia Warriors in transfer market frenzy

Nigeria Dami Ugbane
Read

Wanderers undeterred by poor Roar record

Australian A-League
Read
Manchester City have the talent and the manager to make a run in the Champions League, but it's hard to know what to expect from Leroy Sane and co.

Sane deserves to trump Alli for YPOTY

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

I-League set for a thrilling climax

Indian Super League
Read
The preserved pig's head was used in an exhibition entitled 'Cult Scene Stadium'

The weirdest football projectiles

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Klopp: Prem more intense than Bundesliga

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Herrera: I can't rest on my laurels at United

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Webb chats to ESPN FC

Major League Soccer
Read

Getting to know Prem newbies Brighton

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Africans in the Champions League: QF preview

Football Ed Dove
Read
Borja Mayoral Wolfsburg

Mayoral unsure why Wolfsburg want to extend loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Marcelo sets sights on Botafogo swansong

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

United's Young unsure what future holds

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng Las Palmas

Boateng yet to decide on Las Palmas future - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Lampard: Terry is Prem's greatest defender

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Transfer Rater: Yacine Brahimi to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
West Bengal team with the 2016-17 Santosh Trophy

Mridul Banerjee replaces Trevor Morgan as East Bengal coach

PTI
Read
By PTI
Santosh Trophy-winning Bengal coach Mridul Banerjee has been appointed East Bengal coach less than 12 hours after Trevor Morgan put his resignation from the position.

"Mridul is our choice and has been appointed coach. He has been given a contract till the Federation Cup," East Bengal General Secretary Kalyan Majumdar said.

Banerjee, 56, recently guided Bengal to a record 32nd title in the Santosh Trophy, where they beat Goa 1-0 in the final with a goal in extra-time.

Banerjee will take over East Bengal for the two remaining I-League matches. East Bengal, who are third in the table, are out of the title race following a 1-0 loss to DSK Shivajians last week - their fourth loss on the trot.

He will remain coach until the end of the Federation Cup, which is likely to start after I-League ends.

Triggered by the derby defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan and a string of losses soon after, fans laid siege at the club last week demanding "Morgan go back". The under-fire Englishman who had taken over East Bengal at the start of the season then handed over the resignation soon after their pursuit for the I-League ended last week.

Comments

