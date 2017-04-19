Borja Mayoral unsure why Wolfsburg want to extend his loan deal

Borja Mayoral joined Wolfsburg on loan from Real Madrid last summer.

Borja Mayoral has said that Wolfsburg want to extend his loan deal despite the striker having not played as much as he had anticipated after leaving parent club Real Madrid last summer.

Mayoral, 20, has made just three Bundesliga starts for Wolfsburg since his arrival -- coming off the bench 15 times -- while scoring only two goals for the club, who are 13th in the standings and just one point clear of the drop zone.

Speaking to ES Radio, the Spain under-21 international, under contract with Madrid until June 2021, said: "I'm a young player and what I want is to play, to have minutes, to have opportunities.

"It's difficult for me to understand why Wolfsburg want me for another year. I really don't understand why they want me to remain. I've been here for a year and they have given me limited opportunities. I would have liked to have played more."

The agreement between Madrid and Wolfsburg will see Mayoral's loan deal automatically extended this summer if both clubs are happy with the player's progress this season.

"I speak to people that work for Real Madrid and when Wolfsburg went there [to Madrid] to talk to them with the hope of having me for another season, they also mentioned the fact that I had had limited playing time," Mayoral said. "I've only played three [league] games as a starter. I haven't had the chance to prove myself. Why would they want me for another season?"

Mayoral has featured only six times for Madrid's first team but was a regular for their youth and reserve sides, scoring 32 goals in 58 appearances.

He was hoping to prove himself on loan at Wolfsburg before breaking into Madrid's team, but is realistic that a return to the Spanish capital would also mean a lack of playing time.

"The competition is such that a great player like Isco, just like James [Rodriguez] and [Marco] Asensio, don't have the minutes they would like," Mayoral told Cadena Ser.

Despite the limited playing time, Mayoral does not regret moving to Germany last summer.

"I've had mixed emotions," Mayoral said. "It has been tough because I wasn't included in the squad selection early on and then when I've been included, I haven't played much. I haven't been given much of a chance.

"However, this was my first time away from home, from my family, living in a different country, having to deal with a different language, and I think the experience has made me stronger. Now I'm going to try to end the season in the best possible way and then see what happens."

Mayoral is expected to feature for Spain at the European Under-21 Championship in Poland in June.

"I have the European Championship to look forward to and it's a good window to showcase my talent," he said.

Mayoral finished as top scorer of the European Under-19 Championship in Greece in 2015 as Spain won the tournament.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.