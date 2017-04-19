Kevin-Prince Boateng will decide on Las Palmas future in summer - agent

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Las Palmas last summer.

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has yet to decide if he will remain at the club next season, according to his agent.

Boateng signed a one-year contract with Las Palmas last summer after being released by AC Milan, with the La Liga club having an option to extend his deal for another season provided he wishes to remain.

Superdeporte recently reported that Valencia want to bolster their side with the midfielder, while Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have also been linked with a move.

Boateng's representative Federico Pastorello, head of P&P Sport Management, told Canaria En Hora: "Prince has had a fantastic season and it's clear that now he is focused on ending the campaign in the best possible way and giving his best to the team.

"He will then talk to the [club] president and make a decision. He hasn't made a decision yet. He will start thinking about it in the next few weeks.

"Prince is a professional and he will evaluate all possibilities and without a doubt, among them is the possibility of staying at a club that has treated him so well."

Boateng is Las Palmas' leading scorer with nine goals this season, while he has also set up three more in 24 league appearances, 22 as a starter. Las Palmas are currently 13th in La Liga with six games of the season remaining.

According to Canaria En Hora, Las Palmas are willing to offer Boateng a lengthier contract to remain beyond the summer.

"I'm certain that once he makes the decision it will be for a longer period of time [than one year]," Pastorello said. "If he decides to remain, it will not be for one more year. I even think that he should consider remaining until the end of his career.

"Prince is very happy here and it will be complicated to find a place that will offer him the same affection. At this stage of his career and having already played at important clubs, I think he will value the quality of his personal life and also the relationship with his teammates and that will favour Las Palmas."