Hertha Berlin hoping to extend Allan's stay on loan from Liverpool

Allan joined Hertha Berlin on loan from Liverpool last summer.

Hertha Berlin have said they will hold talks with Liverpool over the possibility of keeping midfielder Allan on loan for another season.

Allan, 20, joined Hertha on a season-long loan from Liverpool last summer, with the Premier League club having had trouble getting a work permit for the Brazil under-20 international.

Hertha are hopeful of extending Allan's temporary stay beyond the summer, with sporting director Michael Preetz telling reporters his future remains "open" and that it is "conceivable" he will still be at the Olympiastadion for the 2017-18 season.

"We must and will discuss it with Liverpool," Preetz said.

Following eight Bundesliga appearances for Hertha in 2016, Allan dropped down the pecking order at the club after spending a month at the South American Under-20 Championship at the beginning of the year.

"It led to him missing the boat here during those weeks. It wasn't a good idea," Preetz said of a player who has made just two appearances in 2017.

Hertha have lost all four of the games that Allan has started for the club this season -- against Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Mainz.

ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent Glenn Price contributed to this report.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.