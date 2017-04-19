Mario Gomez says he could stay at Wolfsburg despite turbulent season

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Transfer Rater: Yacine Brahimi to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Franck Ribery Bayern Muenchen fights for the ball with Allan Souza of Hertha Berlin.

Hertha hoping to extend Allan's stay on loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Mario Gomez celeb

Mario Gomez says he could stay at Wolfsburg

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lucas to decide on his future in the summer

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
Read

Transfer targets to boost Chelsea

Chelsea Richard Jolly
Read

Nacho wants stay now he has Zidane trust

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Guangzhou: Paulinho is not moving anywhere

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Vardy is good enough for Atletico - Godin

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Everton set to hold out for £100m for Lukaku

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
John Terry

No MLS clubs interested in Terry - source

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

What would Kolasinac bring to Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Kolasinac 'not Arsenal's player yet' - father

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Berbatov held talks about Sunderland move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: De Gea, Pulisic rumours

Transfers Tom Bodell, Footballwhispers
Read

Alves wants to remain at Valencia this summer

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Eden Hazard

Hazard 'dreams' of playing for other clubs

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Joe Hart in action for Torino during their Serie A game against Inter Milan.

Hart's levels dropped - Torino president

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Neymar: Strong desire to play for Flamengo

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Rooney, Keane top Everton's wishlist

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Mario Gomez says he could stay at Wolfsburg despite turbulent season

Mario Gomez celeb
Mario Gomez joined Wolfsburg last summer.

Mario Gomez has told kicker he could stay at Wolfsburg despite the club's struggles this season.

Gomez, 31, returned to Germany last summer following spells at Fiorentina and Besiktas, signing a three-year deal with Wolfsburg.

He said then that he would reassess his situation should the club miss out on qualification for a European competition.

But with Wolfsburg having gone through three coaches this season and still in danger of relegation, Gomez said: "We will sit down after the season and, if I have a good feeling, I will stay.

"If I have the feeling that there is gap between our goals and beliefs, we will look for solutions. I totally identify with our team."

Gomez, who has scored 14 goals for Wolfsburg, added: "I still believe that we are capable of very good things. I like it here, and I can imagine staying here."

The former Germany international was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the winter but said: "You do look at the amount of money offered and think what might be.

"I would never rule it out entirely, but I don't think it will happen. It just doesn't fit my life right now."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.