Mario Gomez says he could stay at Wolfsburg despite turbulent season

Mario Gomez joined Wolfsburg last summer.

Mario Gomez has told kicker he could stay at Wolfsburg despite the club's struggles this season.

Gomez, 31, returned to Germany last summer following spells at Fiorentina and Besiktas, signing a three-year deal with Wolfsburg.

He said then that he would reassess his situation should the club miss out on qualification for a European competition.

But with Wolfsburg having gone through three coaches this season and still in danger of relegation, Gomez said: "We will sit down after the season and, if I have a good feeling, I will stay.

"If I have the feeling that there is gap between our goals and beliefs, we will look for solutions. I totally identify with our team."

Gomez, who has scored 14 goals for Wolfsburg, added: "I still believe that we are capable of very good things. I like it here, and I can imagine staying here."

The former Germany international was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the winter but said: "You do look at the amount of money offered and think what might be.

"I would never rule it out entirely, but I don't think it will happen. It just doesn't fit my life right now."

