Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool's Lucas Leiva to discuss future with Jurgen Klopp in summer

Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Liverpool's win over West Brom, calling the Hawthorns one of the toughest places to visit.

Lucas Leiva says he will speak to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regarding his future at the end of season.

Lucas, who is currently the club's longest-serving player, will enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

Sources told ESPN FC that the 30-year-old had the opportunity to leave Anfield for Inter Milan in January, with Liverpool willing to sanction the move as result of the player's loyal service to the club.

Lucas moved to Liverpool from Gremio in 2007 and has gone on to clock up over 340 appearances for the club.

Lucas was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo about his future: "Listen, I would love to have the right answer for you, the 100 percent answer I'd say. I have got one more year left after this, but I think I need to just concentrate on the next five games.

"I have been here long enough and if the time comes for me to go somewhere else I think I will leave with the feeling that I did everything I could.

"I don't really know what will happen. I just need to focus on the last five games. The last few games I have played I felt very good. I have played centre-back and midfield, so I give some options to the manager and when he needs me I always try to deliver.

Lucas Leiva is out of contract at the end of next season.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but that happens with everyone. So listen, there is no doubt about my commitment to Liverpool. I just need to wait until the end of the season, work hard and make a decision together with the club.

"Yes, [I'll speak with Klopp]. I think we will agree something. Good for both of us. I would love to give the answer 100 percent but unfortunately I cannot give it."

Lucas says he can be a positive, experienced presence around a dressing room and insists that he is still able to contribute on the pitch at a high level, while also ruling out a return to Brazil as a potential destination.

"I have to analyse," he said. "I am getting to the stage of my career where I think I can help a lot, off the pitch of course, but on the pitch as well. Playing time [will play a part], I wouldn't like to just be around.

"I am 30, I am not 35 or 36. I feel I have many years that I can still play at the top level. I need to see what is best for me and the club and then I am sure we will make a decision together.

"The commitment will always be there, I will always be keen to help. But now I just need to focus on the next five games and at the end of the season the club will have a better idea in terms of moving forward and what players, game time.

"In football anything is possible, but going back to Brazil is not my priority at this moment. It wouldn't be right for me to talk about this with five games to go when we have a lot to play for. I want to finish the season on a high."

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin have said they will hold talks with Liverpool over the possibility of keeping midfielder Allan on loan for another season.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

