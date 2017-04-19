Guangzhou Evergrande move to deny Paulinho transfer speculation

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 29/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 13/2  Away: 1/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Nacho wants stay now he has Zidane trust

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Guangzhou: Paulinho is not moving anywhere

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Vardy is good enough for Atletico - Godin

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Everton set to hold out for £100m for Lukaku

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
John Terry

No MLS clubs interested in Terry - source

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

What would Kolasinac bring to Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Kolasinac 'not Arsenal's player yet' - father

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Berbatov held talks about Sunderland move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: De Gea, Pulisic rumours

Transfers Tom Bodell, Footballwhispers
Read

Alves wants to remain at Valencia this summer

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Eden Hazard

Hazard 'dreams' of playing for other clubs

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Joe Hart in action for Torino during their Serie A game against Inter Milan.

Hart's levels dropped - Torino president

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Neymar: Strong desire to play for Flamengo

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Rooney, Keane top Everton's wishlist

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Klopp welcomes Barca's Coutinho interest

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Man United plot £35m swoop for Barkley

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Barca targeting Deulofeu return - director

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Mohamed Sissoko replaced Eidur Gudjohnsen as Pune's marquee player this season.

Momo Sissoko to seal Indonesia move

Football
Read

Man Utd want Lukaku, Griezmann to flank Ibra

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Wenger: Sanchez deal a danger to Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Guangzhou Evergrande move to deny Paulinho transfer speculation

Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale
Guangzhou Evergrande have said Paulinho is not leaving.

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande have denied that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho is on his way out after speculation he would leave.

Paulinho returned to the Brazil national team last month and scored a hat trick in their World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay.

Six-time CSL champions Guangzhou issued a statement in which they denied reports that they had received bids for the 28-year-old.

"We officially announce that Guangzhou Evergrande has never received an offer for Paulinho," the statement said.

"Paulinho signed a contract extension with Guangzhou Evergrande in January 2017 and is a key player in the club's long-term plan."

Paulinho signed a three-year contract when he joined from Spurs for €14 million in June 2015, and the extension is reported to run until the end of the 2020 Chinese Super League season.

"These transfer rumours are normal in the football industry," Paulinho told Chinese media after Sunday's CSL win over Tianjin Teda.

"My agent must have received enquiries from some European clubs.

"But I like where I am and I have been having good time with my teammates and coaches. I'd like to stay here to win more titles."

At the weekend, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) warned Paulinho following his involvement in a gambling advert alongside a Japanese porn actress, advising CSL players against such behaviour in future.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.