Leicester City's Jamie Vardy good enough for Atletico Madrid - Godin
Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has told the Daily Mail that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy would get into Diego Simeone's side.
Atletico travel to Leicester City on Tuesday night looking to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League after winning the first leg 1-0.
Vardy, 30, starred for his club last season, scoring 24 goals as they clinched a shock Premier League title, and Godin rates the England international highly.
Asked if Vardy would get into the Atletico team, Godin replied: "Of course he would.
"I think he would fit in at the vast majority of teams in the world. Who wouldn't want a striker who kills himself for the team and then gives you so many attacking solutions?
"He is a great player. He fights and competes in every game and never gives a single ball up for lost. A striker like that is fundamental for a team that plays the way Leicester do. They wouldn't be the Leicester we know without him."
Godin added that Manchester City tried to sign him two years ago when Manuel Pellegrini, who managed him at Villarreal, was in charge.
Godin, 31, joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010 and has established himself as one of the most impressive centre-backs in world football.
The Uruguay international said: "It's true that two years ago, City wanted me when he [Pellegrini] was there. I'm proud that he wanted me but I feel like just another fan of this club. I'm very happy here. I didn't feel that it was the moment to leave."
