Leicester City's Jamie Vardy good enough for Atletico Madrid - Godin

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 29/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 13/2  Away: 1/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Nacho wants stay now he has Zidane trust

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Guangzhou: Paulinho is not moving anywhere

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Vardy is good enough for Atletico - Godin

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Everton set to hold out for £100m for Lukaku

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
John Terry

No MLS clubs interested in Terry - source

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

What would Kolasinac bring to Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Kolasinac 'not Arsenal's player yet' - father

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Berbatov held talks about Sunderland move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: De Gea, Pulisic rumours

Transfers Tom Bodell, Footballwhispers
Read

Alves wants to remain at Valencia this summer

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Eden Hazard

Hazard 'dreams' of playing for other clubs

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Joe Hart in action for Torino during their Serie A game against Inter Milan.

Hart's levels dropped - Torino president

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Neymar: Strong desire to play for Flamengo

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Rooney, Keane top Everton's wishlist

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Klopp welcomes Barca's Coutinho interest

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Man United plot £35m swoop for Barkley

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Barca targeting Deulofeu return - director

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Mohamed Sissoko replaced Eidur Gudjohnsen as Pune's marquee player this season.

Momo Sissoko to seal Indonesia move

Football
Read

Man Utd want Lukaku, Griezmann to flank Ibra

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Wenger: Sanchez deal a danger to Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy good enough for Atletico Madrid - Godin

Jamie Vardy failed to find the back of the net against Atletico last week .

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has told the Daily Mail that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy would get into Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico travel to Leicester City on Tuesday night looking to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League after winning the first leg 1-0.

Vardy, 30, starred for his club last season, scoring 24 goals as they clinched a shock Premier League title, and Godin rates the England international highly.

Asked if Vardy would get into the Atletico team, Godin replied: "Of course he would.

Diego Simeone remains adamant that Leicester will be a challenge for Atletico, given their similar styles of play.
Didier Drogba's getting back in on the action, Kevin De Bruyne shows off his skill and more in The Sweeper.
Stewart Robson presents his top five goals from the Premier League midweek fixtures.

"I think he would fit in at the vast majority of teams in the world. Who wouldn't want a striker who kills himself for the team and then gives you so many attacking solutions?

"He is a great player. He fights and competes in every game and never gives a single ball up for lost. A striker like that is fundamental for a team that plays the way Leicester do. They wouldn't be the Leicester we know without him."

Godin added that Manchester City tried to sign him two years ago when Manuel Pellegrini, who managed him at Villarreal, was in charge.

Godin, 31, joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010 and has established himself as one of the most impressive centre-backs in world football.

The Uruguay international said: "It's true that two years ago, City wanted me when he [Pellegrini] was there. I'm proud that he wanted me but I feel like just another fan of this club. I'm very happy here. I didn't feel that it was the moment to leave."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.