 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Schalke's Sead Kolasinac 'is not Arsenal's player yet' - father

Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop agree that it would take another disastrous performance for Arsenal to lose to Middlesbrough.

Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac will decide this week whether to join Arsenal on a free transfer this summer, the player's father has said.

Faik Kolasinac told Bosnian TV station N1 that his son has been in talks with Arsenal, but denied reports that a pre-contract has already been signed with the North London club.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kolasinac, 23, has also been linked with AC Milan and Everton.

"Sead has not signed anything with anyone. It is true that he was in touch with Arsenal, but he is not Arsenal's player yet," Kolasinac Sr. said.

Asked where he would prefer to see his son play next season, Kolasinac Sr. said: "We will see. This week I will meet Sead and his agent. We will sit down and finally make a decision."

Sead Kolasinac has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Kolasinac's contract with Schalke expires this summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

Schalke director of sport Christian Heidel has told RevierSport that he is relaxed about Kolasinac's situation and said he did not think a contract with Arsenal had yet been signed.

"If the move were sealed, one club would certainly make an official announcement," Heidel said. "I am convinced that Seo's agents continue to play with open cards and would inform us accordingly."

Kolasinac has been one of the top left-backs in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons after returning from a serious knee injury and has won 17 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Arsenal are looking for competition for Nacho Monreal in the position, with backup Kieran Gibbs likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer in search of regular playing time.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

