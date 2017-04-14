Diego Alves wants to remain at Valencia this summer despite exit talk

Diego Alves is contracted to Valencia until June 2019.

Diego Alves intends to honour his contract at Valencia despite speculation in Spain claiming that the La Liga club are planing to sell him this summer.

Local reports say that Valencia will put Alves, 31, on the transfer list once the season is over as they are unhappy with his form and with the goalkeeper being among the team's highest earners alongside Enzo Perez and Dani Parejo.

"I know that my face will be in the newspapers this summer, but I have a contract and I want to respect it," Alves is quoted as telling beIN SPORTS by Superdeporte.

Alves, who joined Valencia in 2011 after four seasons at Almeria, has kept six clean sheets in 30 league starts for Valencia this campaign.

He holds a La Liga record of 24 penalty saves and is tied to the Valencia until June 2019.

Valencia were willing to sell Alves last summer for financial reasons but the keeper, who was linked to Barcelona, remained at the club.

Alves could face stiff competition to be Valencia's No. 1 next season if he stays, with Australia international Mat Ryan stating last week that his "ambition is to fight for a starting place" once he returns to Spain after his loan spell at Belgian side Genk ends this summer.

Ryan made 19 appearances for Valencia last season and is under contract with the Spanish outfit until June 2021.

The 25-year-old left Valencia during the winter transfer window and has made nine appearances for the Belgian outfit.

Jaume Domenech, who started in 17 league games for Valencia last season, is also eager to re-establish himself as the club's No. 1.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.