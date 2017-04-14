Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea's Eden Hazard has 'dreams' of playing for other clubs

The FC crew talk tactics in the United v Chelsea match, and how Manchester shut down Chelsea's free-flowing style.
Antonio Conte places blame on himself for not motivating his team, and adjusting formations, against a feisty Man United.

Eden Hazard has told Telefoot that he has "personal ambitions to play for other clubs" amid speculation of a summer transfer to Real Madrid, but insists he is happy at Chelsea and focused on achieving success this season.

Madrid have reportedly made Hazard -- who has contributed 14 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season -- a transfer target this summer.

The Belgium international says he does have "dreams" of playing elsewhere, but will only think about his future when the dust has settled on Chelsea's Premier League title challenge and FA Cup run this term.

Asked about the transfer speculation that has surrounded him in recent months, Hazard replied: "When it's not PSG [Paris Saint-Germain], it's Real. And then perhaps it'll be Bayern [Munich]... Bizarrely, last year, there was no one!

"There are always personal ambitions to play for other clubs, dreams. But I try to focus on the present. As I said, I first have things to finish with Chelsea this year. Then, I'll go on holiday. We'll see after that. I have a contract until 2020. For the moment, I'm here, I'm good."

Hazard has rediscovered his best form under head coach Antonio Conte, whose enthusiastic manner on the touchline during matches has already won him many admirers among Chelsea supporters.

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

"He drives me mad sometimes on the side of the pitch," Hazard said of Conte. "The coach is always shouting, putting the players back in position. It's also that which has made us succeed this season: it's that we give everything during games."

A 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday saw Chelsea's lead over Tottenham at the top of the Premier League cut to four points with six matches of the season remaining, though Hazard says he never expected the run-in to be straightforward.

"You never know with this league," he said. "It's different to Spain and Germany where you can feel safe with a seven-point lead and say to yourself, 'You're going to be champions.' If we do what we did over the last matches, we'll be champions."

Meanwhile, Madrid striker Karim Benzema had words of praise for Hazard when asked about the attacker by Telefoot and said he would be a good addition to the European champions' squad.

"He's a very good player," Benzema said. "After that, what can I say about him? I haven't heard [the transfer reports], but of course he would be a good signing. He's a player I like a lot and I appreciate a lot. That's it, I wish him all the best."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

