I-League round 16: Norde keeps Bagan on top as Aizawl stay in the hunt

US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Manchester City
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
SunderlandSunderland
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke CityStoke City
Hull CityHull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

WatfordWatford
Swansea CitySwansea City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

The fitness of Sony Norde will add to Mohun Bagan's concerns about their poor away record.

Norde keeps Bagan on top as Aizawl beat Churchill

Agencies
Read

By Agencies
Sony Norde scored the only goal of the match.

Sony Norde's 84th minute strike helped Bagan beat Minerva Punjab FC 1-0 and move back to the top of the table after Aizawl's win against Churchill Brothers earlier.

Both Bagan and Aizawl are level on 33 points, and meet each other next week in Mizoram, in a fixture that could potentially decide the title with just two games left to play in the season.

Kamo Bayi celebrates his goal against Churchill.
Kamo Bayi celebrates his goal against Churchill.

Kamo Bayi's brace helped Aizawl FC go top of the I-League table with a 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers in Goa on Saturday. Mohun Bagan can return to the top if they beat Minerva Punjab later in the day.

East Bengal, now six points behind the leaders, are still in the race and host DSK Shivajians on Sunday.

Shillong Lajong out of title race

Sunil Chhetri in action against Shillong Lajong
Sunil Chhetri in action against Shillong Lajong

Earlier in the day, goals from Sunil Chhetri and Harmanjot Khabra helped Bengaluru FC end Shillong Lajong's title hopes with a 2-0 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Saturday. The win helped BFC move up to fourth while Lajong slipped to fifth in the I-League table.

Bengaluru took the lead in the 26th minute when Chhetri slotted the ball home after being put through by Alwyn George. They had a chance to double the lead when Juanan Gonzalez stole the ball from Lajong midfielder Yuta Kinowaki, but the former's shot from distance was saved by Vishal Kaith.

League's top-scorer Aser Dipanda came close to equalizing for the hosts in the first half, but his header from a free-kick was just wide.

Bengaluru doubled their lead in the 49th minute as Khabra headed in Nishu's cross from the deep to score his first for the club.

BFC next host DSK Shivajians while Lajong travel to Mumbai.

