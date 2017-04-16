I-League round 16: Norde keeps Bagan on top as Aizawl stay in the hunt

Sony Norde scored the only goal of the match.

Sony Norde's 84th minute strike helped Bagan beat Minerva Punjab FC 1-0 and move back to the top of the table after Aizawl's win against Churchill Brothers earlier.

Both Bagan and Aizawl are level on 33 points, and meet each other next week in Mizoram, in a fixture that could potentially decide the title with just two games left to play in the season.

Kamo Bayi celebrates his goal against Churchill.

Kamo Bayi's brace helped Aizawl FC go top of the I-League table with a 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers in Goa on Saturday. Mohun Bagan can return to the top if they beat Minerva Punjab later in the day.

East Bengal, now six points behind the leaders, are still in the race and host DSK Shivajians on Sunday.

Shillong Lajong out of title race

Sunil Chhetri in action against Shillong Lajong

Earlier in the day, goals from Sunil Chhetri and Harmanjot Khabra helped Bengaluru FC end Shillong Lajong's title hopes with a 2-0 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Saturday. The win helped BFC move up to fourth while Lajong slipped to fifth in the I-League table.

Bengaluru took the lead in the 26th minute when Chhetri slotted the ball home after being put through by Alwyn George. They had a chance to double the lead when Juanan Gonzalez stole the ball from Lajong midfielder Yuta Kinowaki, but the former's shot from distance was saved by Vishal Kaith.

League's top-scorer Aser Dipanda came close to equalizing for the hosts in the first half, but his header from a free-kick was just wide.

Bengaluru doubled their lead in the 49th minute as Khabra headed in Nishu's cross from the deep to score his first for the club.

BFC next host DSK Shivajians while Lajong travel to Mumbai.