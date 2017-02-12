Previous
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Harry Winks signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2022

Harry Winks has made 17 Premier League appearances this season.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract with the club until 2022.

It is the 21-year-old's second new deal inside six months after he committed his future to Spurs until 2021 in September.

Since then, Winks has established himself as an important part of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team squad, starting two games in each of the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup this season, and he has been rewarded with a pay rise and a further year on his current deal.

He scored on his first Premier League start in the 3-2 win against West Ham United in November, and has made 15 appearances from the bench in the Premier League, including against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Winks said: "I'm delighted, I'm over the moon to sign another contract with the club, commit myself to the future even more and I'm looking forward to the upcoming years.

"I'm still a Spurs fan, it's always my boyhood club. Every time I play for the team, I give it my all. It's my nature really. I've been playing for Tottenham since I was six but I feel like I'm gradually getting into more of an important role in terms of coming off the bench here and there and playing games.

"The club believes in me and obviously I'm doing well on the pitch to be rewarded with this but ultimately it doesn't stop there. I've got to keep working hard, keep improving. I've got to justify the reason why I've got that [new contract]."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

