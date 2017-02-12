Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas 'not our cup of tea' - Shandong Luneng

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/5  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Winks signs new Tottenham deal until 2022

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Fabregas 'not our cup of tea' - Shandong

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Costa is not learning Chinese - Azpilicueta

Chelsea Adriana Garcia
Read

Liverpool blocked Van Dijk bid - Rodgers

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Napoli denied Gabbiadini move to rival - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Ma Leilei

Jets dismiss CSL interest in Ma Leilei

A-League AAP
Read

Spurs prepared to offer Martial summer escape

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Whitecaps near deal for Montero - sources

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Barca eye emergency signing with Vidal out

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Crew SC adds Artur on loan from Sao Paulo

Columbus Crew SC ESPN staff
Read
Vitolo

Vitolo focused on Sevilla amid talk of Atletico interest

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Yakubu Aiyegbeni signs for Coventry City

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Fabinho 'has a soft spot for Man City' - father

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Sagna targeted by West Ham - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Cech not leaving Arsenal - agent

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Mane didn't reject Spurs for wages - agent

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve had chance to sign Ronaldo - ex-chief

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Dybala set for new Juve deal, Allegri exit played down

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
Sergio Aguero

Guardiola: I do not want to sell Aguero

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas 'not our cup of tea' - Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng have been linked with a move for Cesc Fabregas.

Shandong Luneng have denied that they are attempting to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, saying he "is not our cup of tea."

With two weeks of the Chinese transfer window remaining, Super League clubs have been linked with numerous big name players from Europe and South America.

But Shandong, who last won the league title in 2010 and are currently coached by Felix Magath, said on Tuesday that they were seeking to develop their own players.

"Fabregas is not our cup of tea," a statement on the club's Weibo channel said. "Recently, some reports have spread the word that Shandong will buy new foreign players.

"Bear in mind, now that Chinese New Year is over, this fake news can be stopped. This news is all untrue.

"This season Shandong won't sign any new foreign players. We have already reduced the number of our foreign players by transferring or loaning them out. We have started our youth system development.

"How about we develop our own Fabregas?"

Shandong's last high-profile foreign signing of note was Graziano Pelle, who joined the club from Southampton in June, and the Italy international helped the club avoid relegation at the end of a difficult campaign.

Shandong were champions in 1999, 2006, 2008 and 2010, but last year's struggles came as several clubs ramped up their spending on players from overseas.

Recently, Fabregas said he planned to play in MLS rather than the Chinese Super League once his career in European football is over.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.