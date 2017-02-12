Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas 'not our cup of tea' - Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng have been linked with a move for Cesc Fabregas.

Shandong Luneng have denied that they are attempting to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, saying he "is not our cup of tea."

With two weeks of the Chinese transfer window remaining, Super League clubs have been linked with numerous big name players from Europe and South America.

But Shandong, who last won the league title in 2010 and are currently coached by Felix Magath, said on Tuesday that they were seeking to develop their own players.

"Fabregas is not our cup of tea," a statement on the club's Weibo channel said. "Recently, some reports have spread the word that Shandong will buy new foreign players.

"Bear in mind, now that Chinese New Year is over, this fake news can be stopped. This news is all untrue.

"This season Shandong won't sign any new foreign players. We have already reduced the number of our foreign players by transferring or loaning them out. We have started our youth system development.

"How about we develop our own Fabregas?"

Shandong's last high-profile foreign signing of note was Graziano Pelle, who joined the club from Southampton in June, and the Italy international helped the club avoid relegation at the end of a difficult campaign.

Shandong were champions in 1999, 2006, 2008 and 2010, but last year's struggles came as several clubs ramped up their spending on players from overseas.

Recently, Fabregas said he planned to play in MLS rather than the Chinese Super League once his career in European football is over.

