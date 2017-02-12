Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 6/5 
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 7/5 
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 7/1 
Next

Costa is not learning Chinese - Azpilicueta

Chelsea Adriana Garcia
Liverpool blocked Van Dijk bid - Rodgers

Transfers Glenn Price
Napoli denied Gabbiadini move to rival - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Ma Leilei

Jets dismiss CSL interest in Ma Leilei

A-League AAP
Spurs prepared to offer Martial summer escape

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Whitecaps near deal for Montero - sources

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Barca eye emergency signing with Vidal out

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Crew SC adds Artur on loan from Sao Paulo

Columbus Crew SC ESPN staff
Vitolo

Vitolo focused on Sevilla amid talk of Atletico interest

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Yakubu Aiyegbeni signs for Coventry City

Transfers PA Sport
Fabinho 'has a soft spot for Man City' - father

Transfers Sam Marsden
Sagna targeted by West Ham - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Cech not leaving Arsenal - agent

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Mane didn't reject Spurs for wages - agent

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve had chance to sign Ronaldo - ex-chief

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Dybala set for new Juve deal, Allegri exit played down

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Sergio Aguero

Guardiola: I do not want to sell Aguero

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Juventus and PSG to battle for Sanchez?

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Navas not fazed by De Gea speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool blocked attempt to sign Virgil van Dijk - Brendan Rodgers

Steve Nicol defends his decision not to pick Liverpool against Spurs, but says their performance was no surprise.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has said he attempted to sign Virgil van Dijk during his time at Anfield, only for the move to be knocked back by the club.

Southampton defender Van Dijk has been linked with a big-money move in recent months following an impressive season prior to suffering an ankle injury.

Rodgers told the Evening Times he was offered the chance to sign the centre-half before he left Celtic for the south coast in 2013.

"Virgil van Dijk could have jumped from Celtic to Liverpool," the manager, now at Celtic, said.

"When I was at Liverpool I asked about van Dijk and he was at Groningen and then at Celtic. But I was told he wouldn't be for us at the time.

Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a big-money move from Southampton.

"Some clubs will want to see the players tested at certain arenas first, but if there is enough belief in the player then that counts.

"The key for scouting is trying to predict when the player is peaking. You could see with Van Dijk that he was quick, strong, good on the ball and decent in the air.

"So what more do you need to see? You could see him playing international football and, okay, clubs may want to see him in Champions League."

Rodgers said he believed there was "maybe an issue with scouts."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

