Vitolo focused on playing for Sevilla amid talk of Atletico Madrid interest

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Vitolo

Vitolo focused on Sevilla amid talk of Atletico interest

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Yakubu Aiyegbeni signs for Coventry City

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Fabinho 'has a soft spot for Man City' - father

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Sagna targeted by West Ham - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Cech not leaving Arsenal - agent

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Mane didn't reject Spurs for wages - agent

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve missed out on Ronaldo - ex-club chief

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Dybala set for new Juve deal, Allegri exit played down

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
Sergio Aguero

Guardiola: I do not want to sell Aguero

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Juventus and PSG to battle for Sanchez?

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Navas not fazed by De Gea speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Man City ready to break transfer record for Dele

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Williams happy to stay despite Reds talk

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Sao Paulo sign Argentina international Pratto

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool to trigger €50m Williams release

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Mou: Real 'friends' wouldn't steal De Gea

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

French clubs spent most on winter deals

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Mou: Woodward right to play down 'churn'

Transfers PA Sport
Read
AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring the winner against Bologna.

Chelsea's Pasalic wants Milan deal - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Vitolo focused on playing for Sevilla amid talk of Atletico Madrid interest

Vitolo
Vitolo is contracted to Sevilla until 2020.

Vitolo says he is honoured to be a reported target of Atletico Madrid but is only focused on helping Sevilla achieve their aims this season.

Cadena Ser claimed last week that Atletico have rekindled their interest in signing Vitolo -- a player they made an approach for last summer before he penned a new contract with Sevilla to 2020, which included an increased release clause of €35 million.

"It gives me great pride that a club like Atletico is monitoring me, it means I'm doing things well," Vitolo told Cadena Ser. "We will see what happens in the future but I'm very happy at Sevilla."

Atletico, like rivals Real Madrid, will have to see their appeal against a transfer ban partially overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to be free to sign players next summer.

FIFA ruled last year that both Madrid and Atletico had broken international youth transfer rules and would be banned for 12 months from registering any new players.

Vitolo, who joined Sevilla from home club Las Palmas in 2013, has scored three goals and set up four more in 28 appearances for the Andalusian outfit this season.

"I know I have to continue to work hard and improve," the 27-year-old said.

Vitolo started for the 16th time for Sevilla in La Liga this season over the weekend as the club won 1-0 at Las Palmas to remain third in the standings, three points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, who have played two games less.

"A lot of people are saying that we can compete in the league but we know that it's very complicated with the top two teams Barcelona and Real Madrid giving away little," Vitolo said. "We will continue to push to remain as high as possible in the standings but our main aim is to qualify for the Champions League next season."

Sevilla, under coach Jorge Sampaoli, are through to the round of 16 of the Champions League and host Leicester City on Feb. 22 in the first leg of the tie.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.