Vitolo focused on playing for Sevilla amid talk of Atletico Madrid interest

Vitolo says he is honoured to be a reported target of Atletico Madrid but is only focused on helping Sevilla achieve their aims this season.

Cadena Ser claimed last week that Atletico have rekindled their interest in signing Vitolo -- a player they made an approach for last summer before he penned a new contract with Sevilla to 2020, which included an increased release clause of €35 million.

"It gives me great pride that a club like Atletico is monitoring me, it means I'm doing things well," Vitolo told Cadena Ser. "We will see what happens in the future but I'm very happy at Sevilla."

Atletico, like rivals Real Madrid, will have to see their appeal against a transfer ban partially overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to be free to sign players next summer.

FIFA ruled last year that both Madrid and Atletico had broken international youth transfer rules and would be banned for 12 months from registering any new players.

Vitolo, who joined Sevilla from home club Las Palmas in 2013, has scored three goals and set up four more in 28 appearances for the Andalusian outfit this season.

"I know I have to continue to work hard and improve," the 27-year-old said.

Vitolo started for the 16th time for Sevilla in La Liga this season over the weekend as the club won 1-0 at Las Palmas to remain third in the standings, three points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, who have played two games less.

"A lot of people are saying that we can compete in the league but we know that it's very complicated with the top two teams Barcelona and Real Madrid giving away little," Vitolo said. "We will continue to push to remain as high as possible in the standings but our main aim is to qualify for the Champions League next season."

Sevilla, under coach Jorge Sampaoli, are through to the round of 16 of the Champions League and host Leicester City on Feb. 22 in the first leg of the tie.

