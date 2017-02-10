Yakubu Aiyegbeni signs for League One side Coventry City

Yakubu Aiyegbeni made seven league appearances for Reading but failed to find the back of the net.

Coventry City have signed former Everton striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni on a short-term deal.

The 34-year-old Nigerian, who also had Premier League spells with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Blackburn, had been training with Coventry after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor.

Coventry boss Russell Slade told the club's official website: "We're pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record.

"His professional career speaks for itself, having scored consistently at the highest level of English football, and will act as a superb role model for the younger players.

"He is astute on the ball, has clear quality and presence, and we'll continue to work on his match fitness as we prepare for the final 16 games of this season."

Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Oldham left Coventry five points adrift at the foot of the League One table, having scored just 25 goals in 30 games so far this season.