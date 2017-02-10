Manchester City's Bacary Sagna targeted by West Ham - sources

Bacary Sagna has made 46 Premier League starts for Manchester City.

West Ham United are considering a move for Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna in the summer on a free transfer, sources close to the London club have told ESPN FC.

Sagna's contract at City expires this summer and there have been no talks over a new deal with Pep Guardiola expected to bring in a new right-back for next season as he has made full-backs one of his top priorities when the transfer window reopens.

The France international joined City on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2014 and has made 78 appearances in all competitions so far for the club.

The 33-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular place in the City side since Guardiola's arrival, making just 11 starts in the Premier League this campaign.

West Ham have identified a new right-back as one of their key signings in the summer as it has proved to be a problematic position for them

Michail Antonio and Havard Nordtveit have both been forced to play there out of position on several occasions, while Sam Byram and Alvaro Arbeloa have struggled to make an impact.

Sources have told ESPN FC that Sagna is among West Ham's list of targets to fill the right-back role, but that they are no prepared not break their wage structure to land the defender especially with the player turning 34 on Tuesday.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.