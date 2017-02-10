Liverpool's Sadio Mane didn't reject Spurs move because of wages - agent

Jurgen Klopp is pleased to see Liverpool get back to winning ways, especially with his trademarked offensive style.

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't hide from his team's performance, and says the reality is that Liverpool were just better.

Craig Burley sees Liverpool's 2-0 win over Spurs as a rejuvenating confidence boost to gain momentum from.

Steve Nicol defends his decision not to pick Liverpool against Spurs, but says their performance was no surprise.

Jurgen Klopp loved the spirit he saw from his side as Liverpool pulled out a much-needed win against Tottenham.

Sadio Mane's agent has dismissed suggestions that the Liverpool forward rejected a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur due to his wage demands.

Mane scored twice as Liverpool ended Tottenham's 11-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday, moving the Reds to within a point of second-place Spurs.

In the summer, a source told ESPN FC that Tottenham tried to sign Mane from Southampton and Newcastle United midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, but both players ended up at Liverpool after Spurs were put off by their transfer fees and wage demands.

Mane cost £30 million and is paid a reported £130,000-a-week -- more than any Tottenham player -- while Wijnaldum could eventually cost Liverpool £25m.

Sadio Mane has scored 11 goals and set up a further four in his opening Premier League season for Liverpool.

However, Mane's agent Bjorn Bezemer told the Guardian that the Senegal international received similar offers from five clubs but opted for Liverpool for the chance to work with manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Sadio had five offers in the summer and financially all of them were good," Bezemer said.

"We wanted the right team, with the right coach at the right moment to arrive at the next level. That is the reason Sadio went to Anfield."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.