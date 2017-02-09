Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Home: 8/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 2/5 
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Crotone
AS Roma
11:30 AM UTC
Home: 15/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/11 
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/3 
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Real Madrid's Keylor Navas not fazed by David De Gea speculation

Despite a win to remain top in La Liga, Herculez Gomez felt Real Madrid played down to the level of lowly Osasuna.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas says he has not been paying any attention to speculation that his club are looking to bring in David De Gea from Manchester United in the summer.

De Gea was on the brink of leaving United for Madrid in 2015, only for the transfer to collapse late on due to an administration error.

Madrid are reportedly interested in De Gea once again and are eyeing up a summer move, though the club's current No. 1 Navas insists such talk is not bothering him.

"I try to work hard every day and ignore those sorts of things," Navas told Madrid's official website. "I don't gain or lose anything with all of that.

"Madrid has to have the best players and I work hard each day to be the best, be amongst the best players and to be able to stay here for many years to come."

Keylor Navas joined Real Madrid from Levante in 2014.

Navas added that the support he has received from Madrid president Florentino Perez has helped him focus on his own game rather than become distracted by the rumours.

"That's very important for me, he's displayed the trust he has in me," he said. "I'm relaxed and I try to repay that faith with saves and by helping the team."

United manager Jose Mourinho said earlier this week that he does not expect any underhand tactics from his "friends'' at Madrid regarding talk of a move for De Gea.

