Inaki Williams happy at Athletic Bilbao despite Liverpool talk

Reported Liverpool target Inaki Williams has told Sportium that Athletic Bilbao is his "home" amid speculation linking him with a move away from San Mames.

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all reported to be interested in signing Williams, who reportedly has a €50 million release clause.

However, the 22-year-old, who has one cap for Spain, said he is happy in La Liga and "does not want a change of scenery" despite all the links with a transfer.

"There are a lot of rumours going around but I'm relaxed about it," he said. "If other clubs are looking at me it's because I'm doing well. I'm very lucky.

"If I had to leave Athletic tomorrow I'd be completely upfront with the club. They have given me everything.

"I don't want a change of scenery, that's my preferred option at the moment. This is my home."

Inaki Williams has said he is relaxed about the speculation over his future.

The forward added: "I have a contract. The first thing I would do is talk to the president, who has always been great towards me.

"I'm where I want to be. I love the club, my teammates and the city, as do my family. I feel valued personally and professionally, which is important.

"Playing for Athletic is a great honour. The club has a lot of history and is one of the big clubs in Europe."

