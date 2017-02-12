Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Manchester United
Watford
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 11/2  Away: 13/1 
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 5/2 
Alavés
Barcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 1/3 
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 2/5 
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Inaki Williams happy at Athletic Bilbao despite Liverpool talk

Ian Rush insists misfiring striker Daniel Sturridge is key to Liverpool's push to qualify for the Champions League.

Reported Liverpool target Inaki Williams has told Sportium that Athletic Bilbao is his "home" amid speculation linking him with a move away from San Mames.

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all reported to be interested in signing Williams, who reportedly has a €50 million release clause.

However, the 22-year-old, who has one cap for Spain, said he is happy in La Liga and "does not want a change of scenery" despite all the links with a transfer.

"There are a lot of rumours going around but I'm relaxed about it," he said. "If other clubs are looking at me it's because I'm doing well. I'm very lucky.

"If I had to leave Athletic tomorrow I'd be completely upfront with the club. They have given me everything.

"I don't want a change of scenery, that's my preferred option at the moment. This is my home."

Inaki Williams has said he is relaxed about the speculation over his future.

The forward added: "I have a contract. The first thing I would do is talk to the president, who has always been great towards me.

"I'm where I want to be. I love the club, my teammates and the city, as do my family. I feel valued personally and professionally, which is important.

"Playing for Athletic is a great honour. The club has a lot of history and is one of the big clubs in Europe."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

