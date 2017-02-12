Inaki Williams happy at Athletic Bilbao despite Liverpool talk
Reported Liverpool target Inaki Williams has told Sportium that Athletic Bilbao is his "home" amid speculation linking him with a move away from San Mames.
Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all reported to be interested in signing Williams, who reportedly has a €50 million release clause.
However, the 22-year-old, who has one cap for Spain, said he is happy in La Liga and "does not want a change of scenery" despite all the links with a transfer.
"There are a lot of rumours going around but I'm relaxed about it," he said. "If other clubs are looking at me it's because I'm doing well. I'm very lucky.
"If I had to leave Athletic tomorrow I'd be completely upfront with the club. They have given me everything.
"I don't want a change of scenery, that's my preferred option at the moment. This is my home."
The forward added: "I have a contract. The first thing I would do is talk to the president, who has always been great towards me.
"I'm where I want to be. I love the club, my teammates and the city, as do my family. I feel valued personally and professionally, which is important.
"Playing for Athletic is a great honour. The club has a lot of history and is one of the big clubs in Europe."
Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.
