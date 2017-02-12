Sao Paulo sign Argentina international Lucas Pratto from Atletico Mineiro

Lucas Pratto joins Sao Paulo from Brazilian rivals Atletico Mineiro.

Sao Paulo have announced the signing of Argentina international Lucas Pratto from Atletico Mineiro.

Pratto, 28, joins Sao Paulo for an undisclosed fee and has signed a four-year contract.

"We are bringing one of the best strikers on the continent, a starter with Argentina and possibly one of the stars of the next World Cup," Sao Paulo president Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva said.

Pratto joined Atletico from Argentine club Velez Sarsfield in 2014.

