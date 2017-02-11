Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Next

Jose Mourinho: Ed Woodward right to play down Man United transfer 'churn'

Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.
Craig Burley feels both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have equal roles in Man United's squad both now and the future.
Jose Mourinho hails Henrikh Mkhitaryan's progression as he continues to adapt at Manchester United.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop ponders whether Manchester United is still a good fit for Luke Shaw.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.

Jose Mourinho has said Manchester United could be in the market for as many as four new signings in the summer but he only wants to sign players who will improve the squad.

Mourinho made four signings in his first transfer window in charge of United, bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba to Old Trafford.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has promised to again improve United's squad ahead of the 2017-18 season, but told investors that the transfer window will not see the same "churn" of players.

Mourinho joked that Woodward has taught him a new word when asked about Thursday's comments, which the manager echoed before suggesting as many as four new players could arrive this summer.

"First of all, yesterday I had to ask a friend about 'churn' because I had no idea -- it's a new word for my vocabulary," he said. "You have to learn every time you can and I thank Ed for that word because I didn't have an idea.

"I think he's completely right, of course we speak about it, of course we speak about 'what next?' and we know that we have a squad that, like every squad, needs changes.

"But we know also that our squad has potential, our squad has good players, many of them in the best age, in age of evolution.

"Independent of the numbers, independent of can we spend one, 10 or 100 [million pounds], it's also the philosophy, the idea and we look at it in this way.

"We prefer to bring two, three or four players, but good players. Players that feel an idea, a football that we try to play, that can improve our squad.

"We are not interested in selling six or seven and buy six or seven, and from this six or seven only one or two are great quality. All the others are the same as the ones we are selling

"We are not going to play this game, we are stable, so we think our market in the summer will be soft, will be natural.

"Some players to leave, some players to come but in a very natural way, so I think the word Ed used was a good one."

