Mario Pasalic keen to stay at AC Milan once loan from Chelsea ends - agent

Mario Pasalic's agent Marko Naletilic says his client is happy at AC Milan and would consider staying there after his season-long loan from Chelsea expires in the summer.

The 22-year-old Croatian midfielder scored the winning goal as the Rossoneri defeated Bologna 1-0 with only nine men on Wednesday, and he has become a regular in Vincenzo Montella's side over the past few months.

Pasalic is due to return to London in the summer, but Naletilic says he will seek talks with the Blues over potentially extending his stay in Italy.

"We've still got to wait and see because he's a Chelsea player and we need to decide what to do at the end of the season," Naletilic said. "The lad is happy at Milan, but I don't want to make any predictions now. He's just happy to be playing regularly for Milan.

"We would be willing to negotiate the possibility of him staying at Milan, but it will be Chelsea who decide what to do with him and this is important because it is Chelsea who own his registration.

"He's been a fan of Milan since he was a child and he will always thank them for the faith the Rossoneri have placed in him. This might not mean anything, but it could also mean a lot."

Mario Pasalic has had spells on loan at Elche, Monaco and AC Milan but has never played for Chelsea.

Chelsea are likely to be monitoring Pasalic's progress closely. He has scored two goals in Serie A so far this season, having made 13 appearances for Milan since spending the first 10 games of the campaign on the bench.

"Mario's getting better and better and he's going to be one of the best around in his position in the future," Naletilic added. "He's got a great personality and is tactically intelligent, while Montella has given him a great deal of confidence and he can only get better."

