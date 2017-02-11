Mario Pasalic keen to stay at AC Milan once loan from Chelsea ends - agent

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring the winner against Bologna.

Chelsea's Pasalic wants Milan deal - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson: Palace move 'wasn't right'

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Joe Hart

Transfer Rater: Joe Hart to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

De Gea is 'relaxed' at Man United - Mata

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Porto set to buy Oliver Torres for €20m

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Juventus prepare big-money offer for Alexis

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Hernanes and Juventus cruised to victory over Pescara.

Hernanes leaves Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Jermain Defoe scored a brace for Sunderland.

Defoe 'totally focused' on helping Sunderland

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Koeman wants to prove ambition to Lukaku

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Rodgers: Gordon set to sign new deal

Scottish Premiership PA Sport
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian: Mourinho wanted me at Man United

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Utd planning summer signings - Woodward

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

De Gea 'very happy' at Utd amid Real talk

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Read

Arsenal not interested in Hart - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Roma striker Edin Dzeko

Transfer Rater: Dzeko to Real Madrid

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Yannis Salibur of Guingamp

Hull fail to complete Yannis Salibur deal

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Arsenal eye Hart as Cech replacement

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Ozil should join Bayern, win titles - Ballack

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Alvin Jones

T&T defender Jones to Minnesota for trial

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Mario Pasalic keen to stay at AC Milan once loan from Chelsea ends - agent

Gab Marcotti explains why Milan have no reason to panic after losing their third Serie A match in a row.

Mario Pasalic's agent Marko Naletilic says his client is happy at AC Milan and would consider staying there after his season-long loan from Chelsea expires in the summer.

The 22-year-old Croatian midfielder scored the winning goal as the Rossoneri defeated Bologna 1-0 with only nine men on Wednesday, and he has become a regular in Vincenzo Montella's side over the past few months.

Pasalic is due to return to London in the summer, but Naletilic says he will seek talks with the Blues over potentially extending his stay in Italy.

"We've still got to wait and see because he's a Chelsea player and we need to decide what to do at the end of the season," Naletilic said. "The lad is happy at Milan, but I don't want to make any predictions now. He's just happy to be playing regularly for Milan.

"We would be willing to negotiate the possibility of him staying at Milan, but it will be Chelsea who decide what to do with him and this is important because it is Chelsea who own his registration.

"He's been a fan of Milan since he was a child and he will always thank them for the faith the Rossoneri have placed in him. This might not mean anything, but it could also mean a lot."

AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring the winner against Bologna.
Mario Pasalic has had spells on loan at Elche, Monaco and AC Milan but has never played for Chelsea.

Chelsea are likely to be monitoring Pasalic's progress closely. He has scored two goals in Serie A so far this season, having made 13 appearances for Milan since spending the first 10 games of the campaign on the bench.

"Mario's getting better and better and he's going to be one of the best around in his position in the future," Naletilic added. "He's got a great personality and is tactically intelligent, while Montella has given him a great deal of confidence and he can only get better."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.