Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson: Crystal Palace move 'wasn't right for me'

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has said his proposed move to Crystal Palace broke down over a relegation-clause in his contract, and disputed Arsene Wenger's claim that he lost his confidence.

Jenkinson remained with the Gunners for the rest of the season after a move in the January transfer window collapsed when he couldn't agree personal terms with Palace. That led to speculation that the right-back, who has fallen out of favour at the Emirates, was asking for too much money.

But Jenkinson said in an interview with the Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph that Palace had insisted on a clause dictating he would take a big pay cut if the club was relegated.

"Football is a very short career. There was the possibility if I did move to Palace on the terms being offered then there was the chance it would have been quite a significant financial step backwards for me," Jenkinson was quoted as saying. "It's a culmination of things. When you do leave a club like Arsenal, things need to be right for you. Everything needs to be right. It needs to be the right manager and financially -- don't get me wrong, I don't want silly money -- but it needs to be something that's right for me.

"I'm 25 years of age. Anyone who knows me, my friends and my family, know that wasn't the case. But to people further afield, I didn't want it to look like I was being greedy or whatever conclusion they may draw from what's been said.

"When certain people are insinuating that you are asking for silly amounts of money and when it's far from the truth it's not nice to read. That's why I am here and talking to clear that up. That's not the case."

Carl Jenkinson has only made one Premier League appearance for Arsenal this season.

Jenkinson spent the last two seasons on loan at West Ham United before a serious knee injury last January cut his campaign short and sidelined him until October. He made five appearances for Arsenal this season but was dropped by Wenger after a couple of unconvincing displays.

Wenger opted to play centre-back Gabriel Paulista on the right instead while Hector Bellerin was injured, and said Jenkinson had lost his confidence after his long injury layoff.

"The Jenkinson you see at the moment is a Jenkinson who can play, but he is not completely Jenkinson because he has no confidence," Wenger said.

But the defender himself said he had been surprised by those comments, and insisted they weren't true.

"I don't think the boss meant for it to come across the way it did and for it to blow up and create the reaction that it did. It possibly could have been the contrary that he was saying it to protect me," Jenkinson said.

"In the end it had the complete adverse effect. I never chatted to the boss on it because I didn't think it was necessary. For me at the time it was bizarre because I have never really struggled with confidence so to have that written about me took me aback.

"I had just come back from an eight-month injury. Was I flying, completely confident and doing Maradonas on the pitch? No.

"I wasn't 100 percent, but I wasn't low on confidence. It was a shame it came across in the way it did. I don't think the boss meant it to.

"I have an awful lot of confidence in my ability and what I can do so to read that and the way it was construed in the press was a bit disappointing. But I took it with a pinch of salt, I know how I feel as a person. To others it might look different. It wasn't an issue for me."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.