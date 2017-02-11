David De Gea 'relaxed' at Man United amid Real Madrid talk - Juan Mata

With Real Madrid linked with David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois, Shaka Hislop rates the top 5 goalkeepers in the world.

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has told Cadena SER he is surprised to hear of renewed speculation linking teammate David De Gea with Real Madrid and that the goalkeeper appears "relaxed" at Old Trafford.

Spain international De Gea, 26, is a long-time target of Madrid president Florentino Perez, with a deadline-day move breaking down in summer 2015, when the two clubs blamed each other for the breakdown.

Mata told Spanish radio show "El Larguero" that De Gea -- a 2011 signing from Atletico Madrid -- seems to be focused on ensuring United end the season successfully.

"David is a veteran here already, been here many years," Mata said. "Everyone recognises his contribution to the team. More rumours have come out? If we are just in February, imagine until June, July, August ... I did not know that it had come out again.

"He had a hectic summer before. I've not spoken to him about this at all. He is relaxed here, and with too much to think about for the rest of the season, without thinking about the summer."

De Gea said he is happy at United this week, while Perez was coy when asked, saying: "We won't work on transfers until the end of the season."

Mata, meanwhile, has said that he personally would be interested in returning to La Liga at some stage, having played in England since joining Chelsea from Valencia in 2011.

"I don't know what will happen," the 28-year-old said. "I've been asked before, and I don't know. I've been here six years, and I am happy in England, but I love Spain still and always follow La Liga from here. I would like to play again back at home."

Mata said he has a soft spot for hometown club Real Oviedo, who are currently battling for promotion from the Segunda Division, and that he was saddened by the current situation at his former club Valencia.

"I would like to see Oviedo return to the Primera Division, which they deserve, and for Sporting [Gijon] not to go down, so that both [Asturias] teams are in the top flight," he said.

"There is bad news from Valencia -- I still have a lot of affection for the supporters and the club and I hope they can put together a good run of results and think about next season, and improving."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan