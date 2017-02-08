Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
3
LIVE 88'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 4
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Porto exercise option to buy Atletico Madrid's Oliver Torres for €20 million

Oliver Torres is set to become the second most expensive player in Portuguese league history.

Atletico Madrid's Oliver Torres will join Porto permanently in the summer for €20 million after the Portuguese giants exercised a clause in his current loan deal.

The midfielder has shone for the club during his second loan stint at the Estadio do Dragao, scoring two goals and setting up one more during his 18 league appearances this season.

"Porto hereby informs the market that it has exercised the purchase option for the acquisition of the sporting rights of the athlete Oliver, for the amount of €20m, from Atletico Madrid," a club statement reads.

"It is further informed that the contract of employment with the player will be effective upon the termination of the loan agreement currently in force."

The transfer will be the second biggest deal in the history of the Portuguese league, just €2m short of the €22 million Benfica paid Atletico for Mexican international Raul Jimenez in 2015.

