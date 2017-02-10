Hernanes seals €10 million Juventus exit and moves to Hebei China Fortune

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 19/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 3/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Hernanes and Juventus cruised to victory over Pescara.

Hernanes leaves Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Jermain Defoe scored a brace for Sunderland.

Defoe 'totally focused' on helping Sunderland

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Koeman wants to prove ambition to Lukaku

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Rodgers: Gordon set to sign new deal

Scottish Premiership PA Sport
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian: Mourinho wanted me at Man United

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Utd planning summer signings - Woodward

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

De Gea 'very happy' at Utd amid Real talk

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Read

Arsenal not interested in Hart - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Roma striker Edin Dzeko

Transfer Rater: Dzeko to Real Madrid

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Yannis Salibur of Guingamp

Hull fail to complete Yannis Salibur deal

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Arsenal eye Hart as Cech replacement

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Ozil should join Bayern, win titles - Ballack

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Alvin Jones

T&T defender Jones to Minnesota for trial

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Rivaldo Rivaldinho

Rivaldinho gets Dinamo Bucuresti deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg signs new contract with RB Leipzig

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sead Kolasinac Schalke

Schalke hopeful of agreeing Kolasinac deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Why Lukaku for £100m makes sense

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Low: Draxler has made great start at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Hernanes seals €10 million Juventus exit and moves to Hebei China Fortune

Hernanes and Juventus cruised to victory over Pescara.
Hernanes has joined Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

Juventus midfielder Hernanes has completed his move to Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune in a €10 million deal.

Hernanes, 31, had been on the brink of leaving Juventus in the summer, but a proposed move to Besiktas broke down when he opted to stay in Italy and fight for his place.

But Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta said on Monday a deal was nearly done and the Italian champions confirmed the sale on Thursday.

Hernanes will join two other former Serie A players, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho, at Hebei Fortune, who are managed by Manuel Pellegrini.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen were also reported to have been interested in Hernanes, who has been a substitute for seven of Juve's last nine Serie A matches.

The Brazilian has started eight times in Serie A this season and featured twice in the Champions League, having made just 35 outings since joining Juve from Inter Milan in 2015.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.