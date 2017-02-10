Hernanes seals €10 million Juventus exit and moves to Hebei China Fortune
Juventus midfielder Hernanes has completed his move to Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune in a €10 million deal.
Hernanes, 31, had been on the brink of leaving Juventus in the summer, but a proposed move to Besiktas broke down when he opted to stay in Italy and fight for his place.
But Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta said on Monday a deal was nearly done and the Italian champions confirmed the sale on Thursday.
Hernanes will join two other former Serie A players, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho, at Hebei Fortune, who are managed by Manuel Pellegrini.
Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen were also reported to have been interested in Hernanes, who has been a substitute for seven of Juve's last nine Serie A matches.
The Brazilian has started eight times in Serie A this season and featured twice in the Champions League, having made just 35 outings since joining Juve from Inter Milan in 2015.
