Hernanes seals €10 million Juventus exit and moves to Hebei China Fortune

Juventus midfielder Hernanes has completed his move to Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune in a €10 million deal.

Hernanes, 31, had been on the brink of leaving Juventus in the summer, but a proposed move to Besiktas broke down when he opted to stay in Italy and fight for his place.

But Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta said on Monday a deal was nearly done and the Italian champions confirmed the sale on Thursday.

Hernanes will join two other former Serie A players, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho, at Hebei Fortune, who are managed by Manuel Pellegrini.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen were also reported to have been interested in Hernanes, who has been a substitute for seven of Juve's last nine Serie A matches.

The Brazilian has started eight times in Serie A this season and featured twice in the Champions League, having made just 35 outings since joining Juve from Inter Milan in 2015.