David De Gea 'very happy' at Man United amid Real Madrid talk

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

De Gea 'very happy' at Utd amid Real talk

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Read

Arsenal not interested in Hart - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Roma striker Edin Dzeko

Transfer Rater: Dzeko to Real Madrid

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Yannis Salibur of Guingamp

Hull fail to complete Yannis Salibur deal

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Arsenal eye Hart as Cech replacement

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Ozil should join Bayern, win titles - Ballack

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Alvin Jones

T&T defender Jones to Minnesota for trial

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Rivaldo Rivaldinho

Rivaldinho gets Dinamo Bucuresti deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg signs new contract with RB Leipzig

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sead Kolasinac Schalke

Schalke hopeful of agreeing Kolasinac deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Why Lukaku for £100m makes sense

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Low: Draxler has made great start at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Forest plan Brereton stay amid Prem links

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Luke Shaw to Tottenham

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Griezmann happy at Atletico - club chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Hernan Grana

FC Dallas sign Hernan Grana for MLS

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Klopp sets sights on £40m Aubameyang

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

David De Gea 'very happy' at Man United amid Real Madrid talk

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.

David De Gea says he is "very happy" and focused at Manchester United amid renewed speculation over a summer move to Real Madrid.

De Gea, 26, has shone for United in recent campaigns, winning the club's Player of the Year award for the past three seasons.

Such form has led to the Spain international being linked with Madrid, who he was on the brink of joining in 2015 only for the transfer to collapse.

Madrid are reportedly interested in De Gea once again, but the keeper, who signed a new deal in 2015 keeping him at Old Trafford until 2019, would not be drawn on the speculation.

"The future, no one knows," De Gea told AS. "The future is the future. I'm very happy here -- it's a great club. In England, football is much enjoyed."

Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.
David De Gea is under contract with Manchester United until 2019.

Asked about the potential of a summer move to Madrid, he said: "I will not talk about that. I will not talk about it anymore. Now we need to stay focused with my club."

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois -- like De Gea, a former Atletico Madrid keeper -- is also reportedly of interest to Zinedine Zidane's side.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.