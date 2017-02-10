David De Gea 'very happy' at Man United amid Real Madrid talk
David De Gea says he is "very happy" and focused at Manchester United amid renewed speculation over a summer move to Real Madrid.
De Gea, 26, has shone for United in recent campaigns, winning the club's Player of the Year award for the past three seasons.
Such form has led to the Spain international being linked with Madrid, who he was on the brink of joining in 2015 only for the transfer to collapse.
Madrid are reportedly interested in De Gea once again, but the keeper, who signed a new deal in 2015 keeping him at Old Trafford until 2019, would not be drawn on the speculation.
"The future, no one knows," De Gea told AS. "The future is the future. I'm very happy here -- it's a great club. In England, football is much enjoyed."
Asked about the potential of a summer move to Madrid, he said: "I will not talk about that. I will not talk about it anymore. Now we need to stay focused with my club."
Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois -- like De Gea, a former Atletico Madrid keeper -- is also reportedly of interest to Zinedine Zidane's side.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.