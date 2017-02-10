David De Gea 'very happy' at Man United amid Real Madrid talk

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.

David De Gea says he is "very happy" and focused at Manchester United amid renewed speculation over a summer move to Real Madrid.

De Gea, 26, has shone for United in recent campaigns, winning the club's Player of the Year award for the past three seasons.

Such form has led to the Spain international being linked with Madrid, who he was on the brink of joining in 2015 only for the transfer to collapse.

Madrid are reportedly interested in De Gea once again, but the keeper, who signed a new deal in 2015 keeping him at Old Trafford until 2019, would not be drawn on the speculation.

"The future, no one knows," De Gea told AS. "The future is the future. I'm very happy here -- it's a great club. In England, football is much enjoyed."

David De Gea is under contract with Manchester United until 2019.

Asked about the potential of a summer move to Madrid, he said: "I will not talk about that. I will not talk about it anymore. Now we need to stay focused with my club."

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois -- like De Gea, a former Atletico Madrid keeper -- is also reportedly of interest to Zinedine Zidane's side.