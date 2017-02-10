Arsene Wenger: Arsenal not interested in signing Manchester City's Joe Hart

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is currently on a season-long loan at Torino.

LONDON -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he has no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Wenger dismissed a report in the Daily Mail which said the Gunners were keen on buying Hart, currently on loan to Torino, in the summer.

But asked whether he was interested in bringing the England international to London, Wenger said: "No. I have three world-class goalkeepers and I am very happy with the three I have."

The manager brought in Petr Cech from Chelsea in 2015 and has previous No. 1 David Ospina as his backup.

Arsenal also handed a long-term contract extension to third choice Emiliano Martinez, while Wojciech Szczesny is on loan at Roma.

Wenger also said he expected to have midfielder Jack Wilshere back at the Emirates next season and confirmed that Bournemouth had not asked about a permanent transfer after taking him on loan.

"We have, at the moment, had no move from Bournemouth for Jack Wilshere," he said.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.