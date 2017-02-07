Hull City fail to complete £9 million transfer of Guingamp's Yannis Salibur
Hull have failed with their bid to sign Guingamp's Yannis Salibur.
The Tigers appealed to FIFA in an attempt to force through a reported £9 million move for the midfielder, following suggestions the paperwork for the deal was not submitted before the transfer window ended last week.
Hull left a space in their 25-man squad list submitted to the Premier League for the remainder of the season, in the hope Salibur would play a part.
| We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful- Hull City (@HullCity) February 8, 2017
However, world football's governing body ended their hopes of landing the player -- according to a short statement from Hull on Twitter.
It read: "We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful."
