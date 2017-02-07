Hull City fail to complete £9 million transfer of Guingamp's Yannis Salibur

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
Iceland
0
0
LIVE 9'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Yannis Salibur of Guingamp

Hull fail to complete Yannis Salibur deal

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Arsenal eye Hart as Cech replacement

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Ozil should join Bayern, win titles - Ballack

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Alvin Jones

T&T defender Jones to Minnesota for trial

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Rivaldo Rivaldinho

Rivaldinho gets Dinamo Bucuresti deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg signs new contract with RB Leipzig

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sead Kolasinac Schalke

Schalke hopeful of agreeing Kolasinac deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Why Lukaku for £100m makes sense

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Low: Draxler has made great start at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Forest plan Brereton stay amid Prem links

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Luke Shaw to Tottenham

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Griezmann happy at Atletico - club chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Hernan Grana

FC Dallas sign Hernan Grana for MLS

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Klopp sets sights on £40m Aubameyang

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Newcastle's Tiote joins Beijing Enterprises

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Karim Benzema

Transfer Rater: Benzema to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Hull City fail to complete £9 million transfer of Guingamp's Yannis Salibur

Yannis Salibur of Guingamp
Guingamp's Yannis Salibur, right, was close to joining Hull City.

Hull have failed with their bid to sign Guingamp's Yannis Salibur.

The Tigers appealed to FIFA in an attempt to force through a reported £9 million move for the midfielder, following suggestions the paperwork for the deal was not submitted before the transfer window ended last week.

Hull left a space in their 25-man squad list submitted to the Premier League for the remainder of the season, in the hope Salibur would play a part.

However, world football's governing body ended their hopes of landing the player -- according to a short statement from Hull on Twitter.

It read: "We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.