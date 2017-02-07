Hull City fail to complete £9 million transfer of Guingamp's Yannis Salibur

Guingamp's Yannis Salibur, right, was close to joining Hull City.

Hull have failed with their bid to sign Guingamp's Yannis Salibur.

The Tigers appealed to FIFA in an attempt to force through a reported £9 million move for the midfielder, following suggestions the paperwork for the deal was not submitted before the transfer window ended last week.

Hull left a space in their 25-man squad list submitted to the Premier League for the remainder of the season, in the hope Salibur would play a part.

��◾ | We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful - Hull City (@HullCity) February 8, 2017

However, world football's governing body ended their hopes of landing the player -- according to a short statement from Hull on Twitter.

It read: "We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful."