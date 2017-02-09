Alvin Jones headed to Minnesota United for two-week trial

Midfielder Miguel Ibarra discusses the details of his return to Minnesota United and his experience playing for Leon.

Minnesota United has brought in Trinidad & Tobago international defender Alvin Jones on a two-week trial, according to his club, W Connection.

A Minnesota United spokesperson declined to confirm the report but said the club would provide a full roster ahead of its participation in the Simple Invitational, a preseason tournament that includes the Portland Timbers, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Real Salt Lake.

Alvin Jones joins new @MLS expansion team @MNUFC 4 preseason



Jelani Peters also left today to join @TorontoFCII for preseason pic.twitter.com/73Sx0VlOKM - W Connection FC (@wconnectionfc) February 7, 2017

With 24 players currently on the roster, Minnesota is need of depth, which Jones would provide.

Jones, 22, has made three appearances with T&T's national team, while also appearing for the Soca Warriors at U20 and U23 level.

At club level, Jones has played for W Connection for the past five seasons.

He is the brother of Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones.

