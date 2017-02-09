Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Next
Alvin Jones headed to Minnesota United for two-week trial

Midfielder Miguel Ibarra discusses the details of his return to Minnesota United and his experience playing for Leon.

Minnesota United has brought in Trinidad & Tobago international defender Alvin Jones on a two-week trial, according to his club, W Connection.

A Minnesota United spokesperson declined to confirm the report but said the club would provide a full roster ahead of its participation in the Simple Invitational, a preseason tournament that includes the Portland Timbers, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Real Salt Lake.

With 24 players currently on the roster, Minnesota is need of depth, which Jones would provide.

Jones, 22, has made three appearances with T&T's national team, while also appearing for the Soca Warriors at U20 and U23 level.

At club level, Jones has played for W Connection for the past five seasons.

He is the brother of Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.

