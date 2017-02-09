Rivaldinho, son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, joins Dinamo Bucuresti

Rivaldo and his son Rivaldinho played together for Mogi Mirim in 2015.

Rivaldinho, the son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, has joined Dinamo Bucaresti on a contract that runs until June 2020.

The club announced the deal on Wednesday, with the 21-year-old moving to Romania after being released by Brazilian club Internacional.

Rivaldinho, who will wear the No. 9 shirt for the Romanian first division side, began his career at Mogi Mirim in the Brazilian second division.

He scored 11 goals in 47 matches, working alongside his father when he rejoined the club in 2015. Rivaldo and Rivaldinho made history on July 15, 2015 when both scored during a Mogi Mirim match.

Rivaldinho played briefly for Portuguese club Boavista but returned to Brazil last year and had spells with Piracicaba, Paysandu and Internacional.