Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Rivaldinho, son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, joins Dinamo Bucuresti

Rivaldo Rivaldinho
Rivaldo and his son Rivaldinho played together for Mogi Mirim in 2015.

Rivaldinho, the son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, has joined Dinamo Bucaresti on a contract that runs until June 2020.

The club announced the deal on Wednesday, with the 21-year-old moving to Romania after being released by Brazilian club Internacional.

Rivaldinho, who will wear the No. 9 shirt for the Romanian first division side, began his career at Mogi Mirim in the Brazilian second division.

He scored 11 goals in 47 matches, working alongside his father when he rejoined the club in 2015. Rivaldo and Rivaldinho made history on July 15, 2015 when both scored during a Mogi Mirim match.

Rivaldinho played briefly for Portuguese club Boavista but returned to Brazil last year and had spells with Piracicaba, Paysandu and Internacional.

